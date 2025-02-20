Housing crisis shows planning system can’t continue as it is but caution needed

The housing crisis has gone on too long and the issue will not disappear if the country continues on the current trajectory. If anything, the crisis will only worsen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this are the societal challenges. People are putting off having families owing to a lack of stable housing. At the same time the population is getting older. This could end up being a demographic time bomb. The report by the Centre for Cities calling for the Government to bring in zoning systems, automatically granting planning permission in certain areas to hit housing targets, warrants careful consideration.

The report blames Britain’s housing crisis primarily on the planning system’s tight restrictions on development. Pointing out that the UK has accumulated a shortfall of 4.3 million missing homes compared to the average Western European country since the planning system was introduced after the Second World War. This is evidence that the planning system is broken. And Britain cannot continue with more of the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacing regard for “material considerations” with a new set of “material designations” guaranteeing planning consent once an application meets a certain threshold would provide more clarity.

Houses under construction on a housing development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

However, caution is needed when it comes to the idea of automatically granting planning permission.

Robust tests still need to be applied, tests that put local concerns at the heart of decisions. People will be concerned that it would open the way to automated decision making that does not take into account the make-up of the local area. Every place is unique in its identity and with that comes differing challenges.