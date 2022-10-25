How a bit of Yorkshire plain speaking helped Rishi Sunak over the line - Alex Bigham

Sunak’s ascendancy to the throne after his comprehensive defeat to Liz Truss just two months ago is remarkable, and while most people will ascribe it to his correct prediction about the disaster of Liz Truss’s mini-budget, it also owes something to a small, slightly obscure part of the brain.

Before I get to that, it’s worth noting how many Tory MPs across Yorkshire have been feeling nervous about their futures. Recent polling by Survation showed several would lose their seats if an election was held today, with constituencies such as Skipton & Ripon, Thirsk & Malton and York Outer going Labour for the first time.

The polls under Liz Truss were so dreadful for the Tories that even Sunak, who has the 12th biggest Tory majority in the country, was predicted to lose his Richmond seat to Labour. That’s pretty unlikely to happen in a General Election given his appeal appears to be strong in Yorkshire. A separate poll, published on the day of Liz Truss’s resignation, showed that Sunak is seen as one of the most effective communicators amongst leading Tory MPs. Commissioned by The Story Network, a new communications firm, with fieldwork by Kantar Profiles, it blew apart the myth that the former Chancellor is only popular with southern, metropolitan voters.

Rishi Sunak speaks to the audience during a Conservative Friends of India event at the Dhamecha lohana centre on August 22, 2022. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

While the two contenders were virtually neck and neck nationwide (22 per cent for Boris Johnson versus 21 per cent for Rishi Sunak) this hid major regional differences. Rishi Sunak was well ahead of his closest rival Boris Johnson in the North, the location of many of the original ‘Red Wall’ seats.

In the North, Rishi Sunak had a substantial lead over his main potential rival, 10 points ahead in the North East, Yorkshire & Humberside, three points ahead in the North West, while North of the border in Scotland, Sunak was some 21 points ahead of Boris Johnson.

Other possible leadership candidates scored poorly with Penny Mordaunt on just 6 per cent.

Rishi Sunak may be behind in the polls against Labour, but his fortunes have turned around since losing to Liz Truss. How did he manage it? Well, by telling a better story than his rivals. A bit of Yorkshire plain speaking you might say.

Rishi’s story: that he opposes unfunded tax cuts because they would lead to economic disaster wasn’t believed during the first leadership campaign, but has been proven beyond a doubt by the unfurling of the mini-budget. With Liz Truss’s Thatcherite story having been blown apart by the collapse of the pound, Rishi Sunak can now tell a much more convincing narrative about the importance of stability, economic planning and responsible leadership.

The importance of story-telling in politics or campaigning is not new of course.

Amongst Conservative contenders, Rishi Sunak’s story is convincing voters in Yorkshire, and possibly elsewhere.

Of course, he still trails well behind Labour’s Keir Starmer. The polls show even if he was in place, Labour still is ahead on general voting intention and ‘who makes the best PM’. But he at least has some basis to rebuild the Tories’ shattered brand.

