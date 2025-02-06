How a cautious approach to reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport could prove to be a shrewd move

The pledge from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to get the plan to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) independently audited is a positive step. It is right that local leaders approach the reopening with great caution given the amount of public money that is at stake.

Despite the delay, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Firstly, detailed scrutiny will enable local leaders to make the best possible decisions regarding DSA. No one said it was going to be easy reopening an airport that a private company couldn’t make work as a commercial concern.

Secondly, the Government’s backing for DSA means that it is much more likely to reopen. Politicians from South Yorkshire can now have conversations with various Whitehall departments about accessing additional funding and support for DSA.

Earlier this week it was revealed that a final decision on whether £105m of devolution funding to help get the airport off the ground is set to be deferred until the summer.

Empty car parks infront of the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport in South Yorkshire.

This delay could provide local leaders with more time to seek further support for DSA.

Fly Doncaster, the company set up by Doncaster Council to get the airport up and running again, will team up with Germany-based Munich Airport International GmbH.

The airport operator will provide operational and management services with Plymouth-based aviation consultant FP Airports also involved in the project. This brings much needed confidence to the project.

