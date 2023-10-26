How a mass transit network would turbocharge West Yorkshire’s economy for the next 100 years - Tracy Brabin

Picture this: you buy a ticket which gives you access to trams, buses and trains for any one of nine zones across your city. You’re given live updates about services, and timetables are planned so that you can step off a tram and straight on to a bus, connecting you to areas out of the network’s reach.

It sounds like the kind of modern, efficient mass transit system you might expect from a major European capital, like London, Paris or Lisbon. But this is the reality for people living a few miles south of us in Nottingham.

West Yorkshire – home to 2.4 million people – is the fourth largest urban area in the UK, yet our communities remain at the mercy of a patchy, unreliable public transport network to get around. This situation cannot be allowed to continue.

We are moving forward with our plans to improve the region’s bus network. But our ambitions go much further.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin at a meeting of the Transport for the North Board in 2021. PIC:PA

We need a high-tech, seamless and sustainable mass transit system to help improve connectivity, combat climate change and support the levelling up of our economy.

We cannot do this in the 21st century without a modern, safe and reliable mass transit system – in short, a form of either tram, tram-train, light rail or a rapid bus system, segregated from traffic as much as possible.

We’re glad to have the backing of the National Infrastructure Commission, who last week said Leeds should be one of four city regions to receive a share of £22bn for major public transport schemes.

The commission’s chair, Sir John Armitt, said public transport is key to growing the size and productivity of our region.I couldn’t agree more. Mass transit is more than just a transport project - attracting businesses is vital for the future of our regional economy.

Investment means better jobs. Better jobs mean higher wages. Higher wages mean better standards of living for everyone.

A mass transit system would allow more people from our communities to access these better jobs – which benefits employers too.

It can kick-start regeneration of long-vacant sites, support population growth in areas previously in decline and give businesses the confidence to invest.

Crucially, this transformative new technology would be integrated with other forms of transport across the region.

Indeed, the mass transit system will sit alongside the delivery of faster electrified rail connections between Leeds and Bradford, and form part of an enhanced rail network with a new station in Bradford and improvements at Leeds Station.

Combined with our plans for a better integrated bus network and new walking and cycling routes, as well as hundreds of new electric bikes, we want to build seamless travel options across West Yorkshire.

I want to see opportunities spread more equally across the region. Our mass transit system will improve transport for up to 675,000 people within the top 20 per cent most deprived communities within West Yorkshire.

And West Yorkshire is right – if Leeds is to achieve its full potential, it needs to draw on the talents of communities across the region. And new opportunities in Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax and Wakefield need to be accessible to all.

That’s why it is vital for mass transit to serve the whole region – creating a greener, more inclusive and better-connected West Yorkshire.

To achieve this, we will need to deliver the scheme in phases, with the first corridors planned to connect Leeds city centre with Bradford and Dewsbury. We are working tirelessly to get spades in the ground on the first phase of the system by 2028.

Work is progressing on proposed routes and modes of transport on these corridors – and we intend to consult with the public on these during 2024 and 2025.

We also need to ensure the mass transit system we do build is inclusive and sympathetic to the surrounding areas it serves.

This is why we have put placemaking and design at the heart of our early plans for a mass transit system. Recently, two documents outlining how we will do this, with an emphasis on green infrastructure and segregation from general traffic, were approved by the Combined Authority.

But this isn’t just down to us. We will have to find a local funding contribution to the scheme, but we need to work with the Government to help pay for the bulk of the project.

The Prime Minister’s namecheck for this project in his party conference speech earlier this month was welcome, but we cannot wait until the mid-2030s for a promise of money that is not guaranteed.

The Government is suggesting it is serious about delivering mass transit, but we’re ready to go faster, sooner.

I’ve been clear to both the Conservative and Labour Party that we need the money for mass transit made available in the next parliament.