How a reduction in ISA allowance would've negatively impacted Yorkshire’s pensioners - Alan Lazenby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expected to be announced in the Mansion House speech today, the proposed change would’ve shifted the focus toward equity investments, leaving behind cautious savers who value safety and simplicity over market speculation.

For many retirees across our region, Cash ISAs aren’t just a savings option, they're a lifeline. Reducing the allowance would risk forcing them into taxable accounts or riskier investments they neither want nor understand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since their introduction in 1999, Cash ISAs have become a trusted and accessible way for people to earn tax-free interest. Today, over 18 million people hold them, with more than £300bn in savings. For older savers, especially those no longer earning, these accounts offer vital protection from income tax. The Personal Savings Allowance – currently £1,000 for basic-rate taxpayers and £500 for higher-rate taxpayers – often doesn’t go far enough for pensioners with significant savings. A lower ISA cap would expose more interest to tax, eroding their returns and creating unnecessary financial complexity in later life.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaking at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan. PIC: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire

It’s easy to overlook just how many pensioners manage their own finances without professional advice. They’re not speculating on stock markets or using complex investment platforms. They want something dependable, easy to understand and free from risk and Cash ISAs have offered exactly that.

Supporters of change argue that Stocks and Shares ISAs deliver stronger returns. Moneyfacts data shows an annual average of 11.86 per cent compared to 3.8 per cent for Cash ISAs. But pensioners aren’t investing for growth, they’re preserving capital.

A £1,000 investment in global equities since 1999 would have grown to £4,641, but £2,016 in a Cash ISA, safely beating inflation, suits their needs. The predictability and ease of Cash ISAs are unmatched. Many remember the 2008 crash or recent market volatility and aren’t prepared to stake their savings on unpredictable outcomes. A safe, steady return that outpaces inflation is more valuable to them than speculative gains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The broader economic logic is also questionable. The aim is to encourage more investment in UK equities, but many ISA providers and investors favour global or US stocks, which often perform better. So the real-world benefit to British businesses may be minimal, while the disruption to savers is significant. The Building Societies Association has pointed out that Cash ISA savings help fund mortgages, supporting first-time buyers and the housing market more broadly. Undermining this system could ripple into the real economy in ways the policy’s architects may not intend.

Rather than reducing the allowance, the government should invest in financial literacy. If more savers understood the risks and rewards of equity investing, they might choose to diversify voluntarily. But that should remain a choice.

Yorkshire’s older savers deserve a system that respects their priorities: stability, simplicity, and trust. Reforms should support those goals, not undermine them.