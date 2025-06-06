How a small change could help us all support British farmers: Ismail Mulla

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then there was the sorry show by the Government over the sustainable farming incentive (SFI) cutting many farmers off mid-application. I mean, the SFI pays farmers for doing good things such as insecticide-free farming, wildflower strips and managing ponds and hedgerows.

For a Government supposedly so concerned about protecting the environment, it's remarkable that it would alienate the very people trying to do just that. Then again Labour has speedrun towards destroying trust with farmers.

There is no one better place to protect the environment than farmers. Not only do they have a vested interest in doing so, changes in the climate leave their livelihoods vulnerable, but they also have the understanding. I’ll be the first to admit that if someone was to put me in a field with a shovel, I wouldn’t have a clue what to do.

Supermarkets should make it clearer where strawberries were sourced from, says Ismail Mulla (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Farmers need to be valued. Ultimately, they are the ones that help put food on our tables.

We are a generation that has been weaned onto imported food. That reliance on imports was always dangerous. And now with the world being tipped upside down, we should be concerned about food security.

The Government has talked about adapting to the new geopolitical environment, notably striking a trade deal with the US to ward off the worst of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. So why has it not applied the same thinking to food security here?

Yes, it did reject an erosion of food standards when negotiating with the US, but that should be a given. Besides, the US is still angling for concessions. The US agricultural secretary Brooke Rollins said she would like to see the UK and US more aligned on food standards regulations.

One way the Government could help our producers here is by putting pressure on supermarkets over the packaging they use.

The other day I picked up a punnet of strawberries with a Union flag adorning it. Naturally, you would assume that these strawberries are British. However, upon closer inspection the country of origin was Spain. Unless we’ve colonised Spain, I’m pretty sure these strawberries were not British.

I very much like the idea of my money going towards someone just down the road, rather than a farmer in another country thousands of miles away. We benefit economically as well. If that farmer is making money, they are more likely to buy goods and services that will benefit the rest of us.

Of course, it’s not always possible. There are certain things that can’t be grown here, especially out of season but why are supermarket shelves covered in strawberries from all over the world when it's the strawberry season here?

The best way to get supermarkets to change their ways is through the market. Consumers have the power to vote with their wallets and pay a little extra for their goods ahead of imports.

But the problem is the lack of clarity when it comes to packaging. How many people will have likely been duped into buying produce that they thought was British but happened to come from the other side of the world?

The will is there. A lot of people would rather buy British. They understand that it’s not only good for the country but also the environment - cutting down on unnecessary air miles.

Yet, the confusion that reigns on supermarket shelves makes it difficult for the time-pressed consumer to make the choice they want to.

Normally I am not a fan of governmental interference but this is an area that surely is ripe for legislation. A universal country of origin stamp, that denotes clearly where the produce is from. A bit like a compulsory Red Tractor label.

I’m pretty sure that if we did a test whereby the British public was given the choice, it would opt for the homegrown produce.

The only reason why supermarkets would choose to import produce is because of the profit margins. However, if they saw that consumers were more discerning about their choices, then they would be forced into thinking twice.

