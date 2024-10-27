How artificial intelligence can help transform the global food sector - Amanda Johnston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an era of rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries across the board. However, one sector that has yet to fully harness this potential is the food industry. Despite being a cornerstone of our economy and daily lives, the adoption of digital and intelligent manufacturing in the food and drink sector has been surprisingly slow.

The food and drink sector is a giant in UK manufacturing, accounting for approximately 19 per cent of the country's manufacturing output and directly contributing £33bn to the UK economy.

Food and drink manufacturing contributes £434m GVA to the South Yorkshire economy, employing an estimated 9,000 people across 170 businesses and is experiencing 33 per cent faster business growth than all key manufacturing sectors.

Amanda Johnston is co-director of the National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering at Sheffield Hallam University.

Yet, this vital sector has been hesitant to embrace AI technologies fully. Several factors contribute to this reluctance: a lack of technical skills within the industry, the complexity of food and drink manufacturing processes, stringent food safety regulations and high implementation costs.

If AI-driven systems were widely adopted, the food industry could see enhanced efficiency, quality and sustainability across the board. AI technologies have the potential to optimise production processes, improve quality control, reduce waste and energy consumption, enhance food safety measures, and streamline supply chain management.

The key to successful AI implementation in the food sector is to start small. By implementing AI solutions in small-scale projects, companies can understand practical challenges and iterate on their solutions. This approach allows for gaining hands-on experience with AI technologies, identifying industry-specific challenges and opportunities, refining models based on real-world feedback, and gradually scaling up successful implementations.

To fully realise the potential of AI in the food industry, we need a collaborative approach involving policymakers, industry leaders, and technologists. We must develop frameworks that ensure equitable distribution of AI's benefits, protection of worker rights and maintenance of high food safety and quality standards.

The food sector stands at the cusp of an AI-driven revolution. By thoughtfully integrating these technologies into our food systems, we can create a more efficient, sustainable, and innovative industry. The potential for growth is enormous, not just in economic terms, but in our capacity to feed a growing global population while minimising our environmental footprint.

As we move forward, it is crucial that we invest in AI education and training for the food sector workforce, encourage partnerships between tech companies and food manufacturers, develop regulatory frameworks that support innovation while ensuring safety, and prioritise sustainability and ethical considerations in AI implementations.

By embracing AI technologies, the food industry can address some of its most pressing challenges, from reducing food waste to improving nutritional content and ensuring food security for a growing global population.