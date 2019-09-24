How Brexit uncertainty is hurting the most vulnerable in Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Post says

ANOTHER day and another report into the consequences of Brexit as the scale of Labour’s internal divisions, masked until now by the Tory party’s interminable infighting, becomes clear to see.

Twenty-four hours after the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the Yorkshire economy was highlighted, local government leaders want clarity over the future of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This has seen European Union-designated money used to provide targeted training and job support for residents in deprived areas – the Get Bradford Working project has, for example, helped 3,500 people to gain employment.

Yet, as the Local Government Association says so forcefully, it is impossible for local leaders to plan ahead when they’re still none the wiser about the Government’s intentions. An unacceptable situation compounded by the planned three-year spending review being put on hold, the people likely to suffer the most hardship are those individuals who are benefitting from such support as they look to find work or enhance their own career prospects.

Try telling this, however, to those senior Labour politicians at the party’s annual conference who find themselves in deep disagreement over Brexit – or the Tory party which will be similarly divided when it meets next weekend. The overwhelming majority of MPs from both parties not only consented to the 2016 referendum, but promised at the 2017 election to honour the outcome. It is time that they got on with doing so before they do even more harm to the economy – or life chances of the most vulnerable members of society.