How Britain can lead from the front on tackling the gender pay gap - Daxa Patel

This increase in GDP highlights the potential economic benefits of achieving pay equality and underscores why this issue remains pertinent.

So why do we still have a gender pay gap? Although latest information released suggests the gap is the lowest it has been, men are still paid 13.5 per cent more than women. This is according to the Global Payroll Association (GPA). The forecast is said to go down to 11.9 in 2025.

To put this into context, in 2013 the average hourly wage for men was £21.31 and for women £18.49, a gap of £2.82 that is 15.3 per cent. Progress in the right direction but ideally, there should be parity.

Models of men and women on a pile of coins and bank notes. PIC: PA

Pay equity and transparency may be perceived as a threat but it is also an opportunity for leaders in business and in the public sector to get this right. We could be complacent and say we have cracked this, and we may well be doing better compared to many countries globally but despite efforts, pay equity challenges remain.

The EU is set to implement a comprehensive and demanding set of pay transparency regulations for 2026 but what is the state of play for our country?

The Office of National Statistics did an annual survey of hours and earnings in 2023 which revealed the gender pay gap has been declining slowly over time; over the last decade it has fallen by approximately a quarter among full-time employees, and in April 2023 it stands at 7.7 per cent.

There remains a significant difference in the gender pay gap between employees aged 40 years and over and those aged under 40 years.

Compared with lower-paid employees, the gender pay gap among higher earners is much larger, however this difference has decreased in recent years.

The gender pay gap has decreased across all major occupational groups between 2022 and 2023.

The gender pay gap in skilled trades occupations remains the largest of the major occupational groups, however, it has also decreased by the largest amount over the past years.

The gender pay gap among full-time employees is higher in every English region than in Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland.

Often the gender pay gap is a silent loss endured in private and exceedingly difficult to fight for in practice. The gender pay gap in sports and the entertainment industry comes to light when a well-known personality is brave enough to give voice to the issue.

The Football Association has made progress in various areas, including women’s football achievements and diversity efforts. The mean (average) hourly pay gap increased to 18.1 per cent in favour of male employees.

Legislation in this area has been pivotal in bringing fairness but there still needs to be a determined desire to end this discrimination.

There is a significant role for companies in various industries to play. Initiatives like flexible working hours, mentorship programs for women, and transparent hiring practices can bridge the gap more effectively.

Companies like Deloitte and PwC have introduced policies that promote diversity and inclusion, highlighting how industry leaders can make a tangible difference.

The public sector also has a pivotal role to play. Recent changes in government policies to promote gender pay gap reporting have encouraged more companies to analyse and publish their pay data. This transparency drives accountability and allows for better comparisons across different sectors. However, these measures should be regularly reviewed and updated.

Education and career guidance play crucial roles as well. Encouraging young women to pursue careers in high-paying fields traditionally dominated by men, such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), could narrow the pay gap from an early stage.

It is also essential to address the cultural biases and stereotypes that contribute to the gender pay gap. Societal norms often undervalue women's work and perpetuate the notion that men are the primary breadwinners. Tackling these ingrained beliefs requires concerted efforts from all societal sectors, including media, education, and community leaders.

Importantly, cases of gender pay disparity should be managed with a robust legal framework that supports and protects the employees.

On a global scale, initiatives like the UN's Women's Empowerment Principles provide a framework for businesses to empower women in the workplace, marketplace, and community. By aligning local efforts with global standards, the UK can lead by example in the fight for gender pay equity.