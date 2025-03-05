How can we change the perception of Muslims in this country? - Dr Mohammed Ali

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to influence government policy and provide a mainstream public voice to Britain’s four million Muslims on issues such as education, healthcare, immigration and the economy. The BMN also wants to counter negative attitudes by highlighting the contributions made by British Muslims.

The last point is all the more important given recent headlines warning that anti-Muslim hate in the UK surged to record levels last year. A report published by the charity Tell Mama, which tracks Islamophobia, recorded over 6,000 anti-Muslim incidents in 2024, more than double the number two years earlier.

These figures make depressing reading, but the prejudices that underpin them are nothing new. Back in 1910, the Central Islamic Society became a focus for Muslims in Britain and around the world with one of its missions to remove misconceptions among non-Muslims regarding Islam and Muslim communities. The fact we are still having the same discussions today shows how much work we still have to do.

Muslims gather for prayers as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in 2024. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

I have spent more than 40 years raising awareness of these issues and trying to shape government policy or at least highlight the needs of our different ethnic minorities, focussing in particular on addressing poverty levels which for British Muslims are double that of the rest of the UK population.

One of the big issues is the negative perceptions of Muslims that exist in this country, fuelled in part by negative stories in the press. All too often the media’s portrayal is distorted and reinforces existing stereotypes or prejudices. One academic study a few years back analysed more than 200,000 news articles written on Islam and Muslims over an 11-year period from 1998 to 2009, and found that for every moderate Muslim mentioned, 21 examples of extremist Muslims were mentioned in the British press. It raises the question, has much changed since this research was carried out?

Another key issue facing Muslims in the UK is that almost half live in some of the most deprived areas of the country and suffer disproportionately from high unemployment and underemployment. Education attainment levels have improved in recent years and we are seeing a growing number of Muslim students going to university, which is a positive step.

However, despite better education, unemployment amongst young British Muslims is double that for the general population in the same age group. There is also huge diversity within Britain’s Muslim community which often isn’t recognised. That is why we need organisations like the Muslim Council of Great Britain, and now the BMN, working at a national level to help those in power understand the challenges Muslim communities face. At the same time, we also need groups working at local levels across the country to ensure that policymakers engage with local community influencers, because if you don’t understand their specific needs and challenges then you can’t help them.

Race relations have come a long way since I first arrived in Bradford in 1969 as a 12-year-old boy from Pakistan, but they are not set in stone and we cannot afford to take them for granted.