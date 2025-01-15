How do we approach the issue of school absence and home education? - Jonathan Glazzard

Ofsted has recently highlighted that there are ‘tens of thousands’ of children who are being educated at home and data published in December 2024 indicates that currently there are 111,700 children in elective home education (EHE), representing an increase from an estimated 92,000 in 2024.

A right to an education is a legal right, irrespective of where children are educated. Ofsted has highlighted the issue of school attendance in England. According to the report, the overall absence rate in schools is now around two per cent higher than it was pre-Covid and, alarmingly, over 19 per cent of pupils were persistently absent in the autumn and spring 2023/24.

This means that these pupils were absent for more than 10 per cent of their sessions. It seems that the issue of school absence affects all parts of England, with very high rates of persistent absence (above 20 per cent) in the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, the South East and South West.

According to His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, far too many children are receiving a disrupted and fragmented education. Around 34,000 children are on part-time timetables and only attend school for part of the week. These children are not necessarily being home educated. A sizeable number of children are being home educated and some receive flexi-schooling where they attend school for part of the time and receive home education for the remainder. The latest data shows that 111,700 children are receiving elective home education.

A teacher and students in a classroom. PIC: PA

Media reports highlight some of the reasons why children are not attending school. For some parents, educating their child at home is a philosophical choice that they make. Some parents choose to home educate their child because they are dissatisfied with the school or the education system, and some children may struggle to attend school because of anxiety or emotional difficulties that may be associated with their special educational needs and disabilities.

Although home education and school attendance are perhaps two separate areas, Ofsted is right to be concerned about the number of children who are not in school. The Children's Commissioner for England has expressed concerns about children not being in school and highlighted the relationship between attendance and attainment. Children who are not in school are less likely to attain well. Evidence shows that the students with the highest attendance throughout their time in school perform better at the end of primary school and in GCSEs and A Levels.

Schools are required to do everything that can be reasonably expected to increase their attendance figures. Some schools reward good attendance. However, this can be problematic in cases where children are ill or anxious, or where parents have not ensured that their children are in school. In cases where parents are dissatisfied with the school, or where children are too anxious to attend school, parents may understandably feel that educating their child at home is the best option. Some parents of children with special educational needs may also feel that the provision that the school is offering is not meeting their child’s needs. In these cases, it is understandable that parents may resort to home education, part-time timetables or flexi-schooling.

However, there are risks which need to be discussed. We know that in some cases, children who are not in school are at increased risk of harm. The Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill plans to introduce registers of children who are not in school. Also, parents will no longer have an automatic right to educate their children at home if their child is subject to a child protection investigation or is under a child protection plan. If a child’s home environment is assessed as unsuitable or unsafe, local authorities will also now have the power to intervene and require school attendance for any child. These are important measures which will help to keep children safe.

The Curriculum and Assessment Review provides an opportunity for the government to ensure that what children learn in school is interesting and relevant, so that children want to attend school. Schools should continue to work in partnership with parents to secure the best options for children.

Education in schools offers numerous advantages. Schools provide opportunities for children to mix socially as well as being places of learning. In schools, children learn to form relationships with other peers and with a wide range of adults. They learn from subject experts who are passionate and knowledgeable about the subjects that they teach.

If they are not in school, they may miss out on these experiences which prepare them for further education and life beyond school. Educating children at home may facilitate a more individualised tailored education, but it involves a significant time commitment and may result in loss of income if one or both parents need to stop working. It is a decision which requires careful consideration, and the benefits and risks need to be weighed up.

The challenge of creating schools that meet the needs of everyone remains. Children can thrive in schools if they experience a sense of belonging, have positive relationships with teachers, feel safe, build friendships and enjoy learning the curriculum. However, too often, their experiences are negative and for too many children, receiving an education out of school then becomes the only viable option.