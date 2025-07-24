How do we restore the virtuous circle of food consumption and ensure farmers are given the respect they deserve?
The Government’s attempts to play down the economic impact of its inheritance tax (IHT) changes stand on unstable ground.
The Government says that the reforms, which are due to come into force in April 2026, are “not expected to have a material impact on food security".
Farmers, however, are overwhelmingly saying that the impact will be quite the opposite. Never has there been such widespread anger at a policy change from farmers.
The changes to IHT add an extra layer of uncertainty with farmers already facing a tough time as a result of extreme weather conditions in recent years. Following prolonged rainfall, Britain was hit by drought. Crop failure has become too frequent of an occurrence. That will only lead to food prices increasing.
The message is clear from farmers, they are fed up with being taken for granted.
Proposed changes to IHT could lead to farmers withdrawing investment. That would be bad news for jobs, especially in the significantly rural areas of the county.
The Chancellor should sit down with farmers and understand their concerns and rethink the Government’s position.
It isn’t just the Government’s job to come to the table with farmers but also supermarkets, consumers and other stakeholders so that the fractured circle of food consumption can be repaired.
