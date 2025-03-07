How do we tackle issues impacting minority ethnic children in education? - Matt Bromley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research found that, once adjusted for free school meals (FSM) eligibility or SEND status, there were no significant differences between ethnic groups in rates of exclusions or academic attainment at primary or secondary school.

The report’s lead author, professor of education and public policy at the University of Durham Stephen Gorard, said that “if you were trying to predict or explain who is going to be excluded at an individual level, then if you include poverty and special needs, knowing the ethnicity of a child doesn’t help a prediction.

That’s equivalent to saying: this is not driving exclusions.” He found the same is true of attainment.

A teacher and students in a classroom. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

These findings have been challenged, including by the Runnymede Trust who argue that the educational experiences of minority ethnic groups are the result of “a tangled matrix of race and class” and the report should not lead us to conclude that “racism is not a factor in attainment or exclusion experiences but that there is no single, linear relationship;” rather, we have to interrogate the reasons why some minority ethnic pupils are more likely to be in the FSM category.

I agree that we must not discount the direct effects of ethnicity on a child’s education. But I also believe that intersectionality matters.

Put another way, we need to acknowledge that attainment gaps between different ethnic groups are the result of complex, overlapping factors which include socio-economic disadvantage. Learners from ethnic minority groups are more likely to experience poverty, which can limit access to resources like private tuition, technology, or quiet spaces for study.

Learners from families where English is not the first language may face challenges in literacy-based subjects, particularly in their early years of education.

Stereotypes and unconscious bias can result in teachers holding lower expectations for learners from certain ethnic backgrounds. This can affect how they are taught, disciplined and assessed.

A lack of diverse role models in the curriculum and teaching workforce can make it harder for learners from minority backgrounds to feel a sense of belonging and aspiration. For example, a curriculum that centres on Western perspectives may fail to engage learners from non-Western backgrounds.

Cultural and linguistic differences can affect how families engage with the education system. Some parents may feel unable to navigate it effectively, particularly if they face language barriers or are unfamiliar with the structure.

Learners from minority groups may face bullying or discrimination, leading to disengagement and lower self-esteem, which directly impact academic performance.

Because of this complexity, attempts to close attainment gaps between different ethnic groups require system-wide efforts.