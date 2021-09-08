How Emma Raducanu is dazzling tennis and New York – The Yorkshire Post says

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, waves to the crowd after winning her match against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, in the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships.

“We are in the last eight of the US Open. Thank you to everyone for your continued support!” The 18-year-old accompanied this with pictures of her posing for selfies with fans at Flushing Meadows as she acknowledged the importance of the team – and supporters – who have inspired her run of success.

But it is not just the teenager’s nerveless tennis, on one of the biggest stages of all, that is proving to be so infectious. It is her effervescent personality and respect for the game’s greats as she spoke of her pride in playing before the iconic Billie Jean King and Virginia Wade, the last Briton to win the US Open.

And when Martina Navratilova, a champion not given to hyperbole, hails the teenager as “a superstar in the making”, British tennis is heading for an exciting new era.

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts to winning a point against against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships.