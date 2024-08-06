How farmers can craft a more positive public perception of themselves - Paul Harris

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally, farmers have been seen as the epitome of hard work and resilience. Words like ‘dedicated’, ’rugged’, and ‘committed’ come to mind. But let’s not kid ourselves - there are two sides to every coin.

Too often, farmers are unfairly labelled as ‘grumpy’ and ‘complaining’.

This stereotype doesn’t just hurt farmers; it undermines the vital role they play in our society.

Farmers harvest the wheat in fields in the Yorkshire Wolds. PIC: Tony Johnson

The media wields enormous power in shaping public opinion. Shows like Countryfile and Clarkson’s Farm do a fantastic job of showcasing the beauty and challenges of farming life.

Yet, the media can also paint farmers in a negative light. Reports of protests, subsidy battles, and environmental disputes often overshadow the positive contributions of the agricultural sector - it’s high time we shifted the focus.

Farmers and industry leaders, listen up. If we want to change how the public perceives us, we must take control of the narrative. Here’s how:

Embrace transparency and engagement: Open your gates. Host open farm days, get involved in Open Farm Sunday, and if you sell direct participate in farmers' markets and leverage social media.

Show the public the real, unfiltered life of a farmer. Share your challenges, innovations, and victories - authenticity resonates.

Invest in education: Let’s get into schools and community centres.

Educate the next generation about where their food comes from.

Industry leaders - create programmes that connect urban dwellers with rural realities. Knowledge breeds appreciation.

Champion sustainable practices: The future is green.

Highlight your commitment to sustainability by showcasing your organic or regenerative farming methods, conservation projects, and carbon footprint reduction efforts. Make it clear that farmers are not just part of the solution - they are leading the charge.

Leverage positive media representation: Engage proactively with the media. Offer farm tours to journalists, issue press releases, get involved with Just Farmers and build partnerships with media outlets.

Control the story and ensure it highlights the innovation, dedication, and essential nature of modern farming.

The perception of farmers in the UK can no longer afford to be a mixed bag of respect and unwarranted negativity. We need a unified, positive narrative reflecting our farmers' true value.

It’s up to us - the farmers, industry leaders, and advocates to shape this story.

In an era where transparency, sustainability, and authenticity are more important than ever, the agricultural sector has a golden opportunity to redefine itself. Let's not let it slip by.