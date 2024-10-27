How I batted off a sexist question in a job interview in my 20s - Christa Ackroyd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don’t know about you, but I have not been following every last utterance in the Tory party leadership contest. It’s not that I don’t believe that a strong opposition isn’t essential for an effective democracy, blah blah blah. I do.

It’s just that I am a little stalled, as my mum might have put it, of politics at the moment. I suspect you are too.

But boy did my ears prick up when I heard the debate involving a Tory MP I had never heard of pronounce he would be voting for Robert Jenrick as leader of the party because his opponent Keri Badenoch was too ‘preoccupied‘ with her children to spare the time to do the job properly. Or words to that effect.

Christa Ackroyd

I nearly choked on my cuppa. And then of course I did what I always do and that is check the facts. Robert Jenrick has three children. So too does Kemi Badenoch. Sir Christopher Chope, the offending and dare I say it, offensive Tory grandee, said ah yes but Robert’s are older. They are by a couple of years.

As if that has anything to do with the price of fish. It was all deeply depressing, and the more I thought about it the more feathers I was spitting at the realisation some 40 years after I was in any sort of a leadership contest, things haven’t really changed a jot.

I was in my 20s when I went for the job as news editor at Radio Aire. I knew it was a big ask. If I got it it would make me the youngest and certainly the only female news editor in the commercial radio sector in the country. But I had the qualifications. I certainly had the passion. And I wanted it.

There was no concept of there even being a glass ceiling let alone breaking it in those days. But boy did I hit my head against it with a bang in my interview, which of course was made up of an entirely male panel. I had prepared well.

My voice and my determination as a reporter were known across the land. I thought that they would focus on that. And my leadership potential. I was wrong.

As I sat down, confident that even if I didn’t get the job I would give it my best shot I was completely floored by the first question.

‘So Christa I understand you have two step children …. So what would you do if one of them became sick?’

Now, there is absolutely no right way to answer that.

If I had told the truth and said my husband who was self employed and working much closer to home would step in and step up I would have been a bad (step) mother. If I had said I would immediately down tools and fly to their side let’s be honest, I would not have got the job.

I decided to go on the attack seeing my prospect for promotion fly out of the window as I did so.

‘Can I ask you something before I answer that?’ I ventured. ‘Have you begun the interview with the same question to all the other candidates whom I note are all men?’

The uncomfortable look on their faces suggested they had not.

I went in for the killer punch.

‘If it was a serious issue, a question of life or death then I would rush to their side’, I continued. ‘And I would hope that as a good boss you would insist I should do. If not, then I have made suitable arrangements for child care to be able to call on others to be there until I finish my day running the newsroom.’

It was a risky strategy. I got the job.

Just as I was later promoted to programme controller while six months pregnant. A breakthrough for equality? Perhaps.

But then I realise now they were paying me far less than the men and wondered if I might come back to work a little earlier than my maternity leave allowed for, which foolishly I did.

Anyway as I said that’s all in the past isn’t it? Only it obviously isn’t. Sir Christopher Chope has highlighted the fact that the fight continues. That dinosaurs still exist. That when it comes to employment and gender it isn’t always fair.

But like it or lump it Sir Chris, women are in it to win it, whatever you say. I am just shocked you were stupid enough to say it out loud. But that’s dinosaurs for you. Wandering around aimlessly until the world turns against them.

I am not going to give you a diatribe as to how parenting is two way street with equal responsibilities between both parents. That women can be good bosses and good mothers at the same time because we know in reality that is not always easy.

An unfair burden to care for the home, care for the children and still work in a satisfying job is all too apparent for many women. And the guilt. Don’t talk to me about guilt. I lost count of the fancy dress costumes I remembered to make at midnight for the following day.

The five minutes late rushing into the school concert before going back to the office. And as for baking and crafting elaborate birthday cakes and parties well I either asked my mum or went to M&S.

But I wouldn’t have changed a thing. And I think all three children turned out pretty well, though I suppose you would have to ask them.

Across the world our King is touring Australia. There are those who would put him in the dinosaur category too. So here is my view on that one.

As the King has said it is up to the people of Australia to decide whether they want him as their monarch or not.

There were plenty who came out to see him to suggest many still do. But to the government senator who screamed and shouted ‘You are not my King. Give us our land back… you have committed genocide against our people’, I would simply say this. Australia has been self governing since 1901. Its human rights issues are therefore its own issues.

And dare I suggest when it comes to Aboriginal rights, to which I presume Senator Lidia Thorpe was referring, they have made a pretty poor fist of it so far.

Forty per cent of the indigenous population live without two or more essentials for a decent standard of living which includes housing, clean water and food. Their income is on average 60 per cent less than non indigenous people.

And less than one per cent are in senior leadership roles in employment. Who says so? The Australian Human Rights Commission, that’s who.

So Australia while you may decide to break away (which let’s face it you effectively did more than a hundred years ago) may I respectfully suggest you get your own house in order before you start blaming the House of Windsor for your very obvious failings.

As for the sickening cartoon of a decapitated King’s head the Senator posted after her outburst, does she really think that helps the cause of the Aboriginals when the solution is in the hands of the government she is part of ?

Back to crusty old fossil Sir Chris. Thankyou. Thankyou for reminding us that victory for the sisterhood is not yet won. We thought as women we were doing really well. And we are. But it’s still tough.