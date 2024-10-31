How I can make a difference as the first Advanced Multiple Sclerosis Champion in Leeds - Sarah Watson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With many years of experience as a Neuro Physiotherapist, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact multiple sclerosis (MS) can have on individuals lives.

I've seen the varied and debilitating symptoms that MS can bring and I’m looking forward to using my experience to make a difference to the lives of people living with advanced MS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MS is a neurological condition that damages the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. The damage can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including difficulty walking, bladder and bowel problems, fatigue and pain. When MS progresses to an advanced stage, these symptoms often become more severe and complex, significantly impacting life.

Sarah Watson is the Advanced MS Champion (AMSC) at Leeds' Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Unfortunately, there are no treatments available for advanced MS. This means that patients must manage their symptoms and maintain their quality of life through supportive care. As an AMSC, my role is to provide that support and ensure patients have access to the resources and services they need.

One of the biggest challenges people face when living with so many complex symptoms is navigating the NHS. Coordinated care is often required across multiple specialist teams, such as neurologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, urologists, pharmacists, speech therapists and psychologists. This can be overwhelming and time-consuming, especially for those who are already managing the physical and emotional challenges of the condition.

My role will provide a link that will bring the different services the Leeds Hospital Trust offers, together into a package that works for the patient. This is why my role as an Advanced MS Champion is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting patients in their own homes will be a key part of this role. This is so important, as people living with complex disabilities may struggle to get to clinics. I can then produce individual care plans to suit each patient and their home environment. I can also ensure that they have access to the latest developments in care for advanced MS.

Beyond clinical care, I also want to create a supportive and empowering environment for people with advanced MS. Emotional well-being is as important as physical health. By listening to their concerns and validating their experiences, I hope to help them better cope with the challenges of their condition and to live fulfilling lives.

My role as an Advanced MS Champion has been made possible thanks to funding from the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, who worked in collaboration with my employer the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. The MS Trust works closely with MS services across the country and identifies areas with significant need for additional resources. Not only will the MS Trust be funding my role for the first 15 months, but they are also providing me with mentorship and a support network with the other AMSCs they have already funded. Plus, they have funded my training through to a master’s level so I am fully equipped to work in this demanding and complex role.