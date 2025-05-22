How Lasting Powers of Attorney could prove a wise choice - Veronica Mullins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA) are the most effective way of doing this.

An LPA is a legal document that allows individuals to appoint a person or people to help them make decisions or to make decisions on their behalf, often close family or friends.

There are two types of LPA: property and financial affairs and health and welfare. You can choose whether you’d like the same attorneys or different ones for each of these areas.

Veronica Mullins is a Partner and Head of Private Wealth and Succession at Ramsdens Solicitors.

While we’d advise you to get both LPAs, they’re completely separate agreements.

An LPA for Property and Finance allows your Attorneys to make financial decisions, including managing your bank accounts, accessing your pension and paying household and care bills. LPAs for Property and Finance can be used even if you still have mental capacity, as long as you give permission.

Health and Welfare LPAs allow Attorneys to make decisions regarding day-to-day care, care provisions and whether to continue medical treatment.

Health and Welfare LPAs can only be used once you have lost capacity.

An LPA is the only way to determine who you’d like to manage your affairs should you be unable to do so and can only be made while you have mental capacity.

If you don’t have an LPA and suddenly lose mental capacity, you won’t be able to determine who makes decisions on your behalf and the Court of Protection may be required to appoint a professional Deputy to do so.

The agreements have become increasingly popular in recent years, as people seek reassurance that their wishes will be followed, or have the comfort of knowing who they can turn to should they require additional support.

This is especially important in Yorkshire, as we have an older than average population and high dementia rates – the risks of not having an LPA in place are stark.

At Ramsdens, we see first-hand how truly valuable Powers of Attorney can be to families. They allow families to maintain control and some semblance of normality during such a difficult time in their lives.

Everybody’s personal circumstances are different, so it’s best to seek professional legal advice when putting together an LPA. An LPA can be made by anyone over the age of 18 who has sufficient mental capacity.

A good solicitor can guide you through the process and provide independent legal advice which puts your personal interests first. This is especially important when choosing your attorneys, as selecting trustworthy individuals who will make decisions with your best interests in mind could become very important later on.

We’ve overseen the signing of thousands of LPAs, and providing practical, personal and compassionate advice is always best for all concerned.

Whatever age you are, making an LPA while you’re in good health is a wise idea. None of us know what’s around the corner, so it’s always better to be prepared.