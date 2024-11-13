Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a world that’s becoming more and more connected through digital channels, I believe this library – and the surrounding development – has such a big part to play in helping people stay connected.

Over the years, our high streets have changed dramatically. Towns like Huddersfield can’t rely solely on retail any more to drive their economies. The challenge right now is how we look to the future for our town centres, making sure they stay vibrant places that attract visitors, support local businesses and jobs, and keep driving our local economy forward. Huddersfield must be a welcoming, inclusive town where people want to spend time, and that means championing the sense of community this town has always thrived on.

A key part of this is creating and protecting places that bring people together – like this new library which, once rehoused in this new purpose-built location, will be more innovative and vibrant than ever.

Huddersfield town centre as seen from the top of Castle Hill in 2010. Picture: Ian Day

As with all our Huddersfield Blueprint plans, we’ve been paying a lot of attention to other towns where similar approaches are being taken, and are bringing real benefits to local people and businesses. The Glass Works in Barnsley and Rotherham’s brand new town centre library building are prime examples, and we already know that the benefits of the new library will extend far beyond its walls.

This library will bring more footfall into the town centre and give people more reasons to spend more time there – which, after all, is our overarching aim throughout the Huddersfield Blueprint. This, in turn, will drive more local spending to support our fantastic town centre businesses and will hopefully encourage more businesses looking to base themselves in the town centre too.

Because we know libraries are really about people, meaningful engagement with the local community is crucial at every step of the way. Through Kirklees Libraries we’re going to be holding public discussions about what this new library looks like – the layout, its services and operating hours – to make sure everyone has a chance to shape the final result.

Culture and creativity are already a central theme within our library services, so Huddersfield Library fits perfectly within the wider Our Cultural Heart development. We see it being a hive of activity, which is going to play a key role in rejuvenating this part of the town centre through arts, culture and leisure. Above all, the library will help everyone access this kind of cultural activity – because it is for everyone.

As well as books, the new Huddersfield Library is going to include dedicated areas for children and young adults, points for local history and archives, sensory and faith rooms, and a makerspace which will be set up for hands-on creativity alongside access to digital and business resources.

Libraries also play such an important part in reducing isolation and bringing our communities together, and this is absolutely fundamental to our design.

Huddersfield Library is going to remain a Library of Sanctuary, playing an important role in welcoming those seeking sanctuary within our communities, and a Warm Space, where people can find free shelter during winter months by accessing our services. It’ll be a place where people can spend time in a safe environment, not just reading and relaxing but possibly meeting new people, getting involved in groups and activities.

We’re taking the community aspect of Huddersfield Library one step further by placing it right alongside the new food hall – the transformation planned for our amazing Queensgate building. The food hall and library will complement each other brilliantly, sharing footfall and helping to create a lively, vibrant atmosphere, and they’ll be seamlessly connected by a beautiful new square – a destination in its own right, where people will also be brought together for fantastic events.

People who know and love Huddersfield Library from years gone by might wonder why we’ve decided to move the library from its former site on Princess Alexandra Walk. This decision makes so much sense – not just for the library itself but for the rest of Our Cultural Heart and its benefit to the town centre.

The needs of our local community have changed over the years, and this new location will be purpose-built to meet the demands of our modern library services, and to maximise the positive impact we’re having on local people. We need more flexible, more accessible spaces, and the new library will provide this.

As we look towards completion of the new library in 2026, it’s clear to me that it represents far more than just a physical building.

I firmly believe this new library will not only serve as a hub for knowledge in the town centre – it will also act as a beacon for our community and will play an essential role in creating a brighter future for Huddersfield, and Kirklees as a whole.