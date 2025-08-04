How North Yorkshire is at the heart of Britain’s future - David Skaith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire has left its mark across every medium. On television, Channel Five seems to have made Yorkshire its home, with countless programmes showcasing our landscapes and communities. In literature, James Herriot’s tales from the Yorkshire Dales continue to captivate global audiences. And in music, our region speaks for itself. Who wouldn’t enjoy a playlist featuring the Arctic Monkeys, Shed Seven, and The Human League?

But Yorkshire is far more than its popular image. As Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, I have had the privilege of seeing a side of our county that is often overlooked. We are forward-looking, dynamic and brimming with potential, a future just waiting to be unleashed. This Yorkshire Day marked three years since we embarked on our devolution journey. Since I was elected the following May, we’ve made real progress. We’ve supported vital community buildings, helped people develop the skills they need to find work, backed our high streets, and begun major efforts to improve public health through sport and men’s mental health initiatives.

Devolution has given us a new platform, a voice to champion our region.

David Skaith is the Labour Mayor of York and North Yorkshire. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Across York and North Yorkshire, farmers are feeding the nation and preserving the landscapes we all cherish. Alongside them, world-class research is taking place at institutions like the University of York, Askham Bryan College, and the Food and Environment Research Agency (FERA), where scientists study the food chain even before the first seed is planted.

Organisations like Fix Our Food are driving change, working to reduce waste and get healthier, locally grown produce into schools, hospitals and public services. And our food industry leads the country, we have the highest concentration of food manufacturers in the UK. From global names like McCain in Scarborough and Nestlé in York, to rising stars like Tofoo in Malton, now Britain’s largest tofu producer, and Heck in Thirsk, whose sausages are a supermarket staple, we are shaping how Britain eats.

Creativity thrives here too. From the Roman walls of York to the hills of the Dales, our landscapes have long inspired artists. Today, that creative spirit lives on in unexpected places, at Viridian FX, which created the visual effects for HBO’s House of the Dragon, and at Ayriel Studios, a state-of-the-art recording studio tucked away in the North York Moors.

We are a creative powerhouse. York’s designation as a UNESCO City of Media Arts speaks to that legacy, and this autumn, the city will host the first national gathering of UK film and television production companies as part of the Aesthetica Film Festival, a BAFTA-qualifying event that draws filmmakers and artists from across the screen industries. These are just some of the extraordinary things happening across York and North Yorkshire, achievements we too often keep quiet about. But we are a region at the heart of the UK’s future.