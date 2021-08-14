How North Yorkshire will become rural powerhouse – Carl Les

What will the North Yorkshire local government shake-up and devolution mean for villages like Hutton-le-Hole? Photo: James Hardisty.

I am not alone in beating the drum for rural areas to enjoy the same spending and decision-making powers experienced by so many more metropolitan areas. The former LEP chair, David Kerfoot MBE DL, and many other individuals, groups, businesses and organisations share this ambition.

It is important because such a status – delivered via a strong devolution deal – would see rural areas empowered to drive their own priorities and deliver on the big-ticket items that will stimulate lasting economic recovery and growth and create new and exciting opportunities for our workforce, rebalancing both our environment and economy.

Indeed devolution was highlighted in the recently published independent report by North Yorkshire’s Rural Commission as ‘critical’ and required ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Carl Les is a Tory councillor and leader of North Yorkshire County Council.

The narrative around devolution nationally may appear to ebb and flow a little but it is my firm belief the Prime Minister’s latest national address on ‘levelling up’ and the recent decision by the Secretary of State, Robert Jenrick, to support a new single council for North Yorkshire, is a clear indication that the commitment to offer rural areas a fairer deal remains.

On this, I will be very direct. A strong devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire has never been more important and we have never been closer to getting it. The decision to remove the current duplicative two-tier local government system here is the first critical step. It opens the door to the fruits of devolution and, as I write, the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership is revisiting the £2.4bn ‘asks’ we have submitted to Government.

It is important to ensure they remain relevant following the PM’s ‘levelling up’ address and the impacts of the pandemic. I am a firm believer in talking our chances and our county up and not down and I would appeal to everyone here to get behind the momentum we now have to help us get the best deal possible without delay.

With that in mind and with the Rural Commission chair John Dobson, the Dean of Ripon, we have seized the moment and sent the published report directly to No 10 to demonstrate the evidence base and urgent need to move forward with devolved powers and funds here at pace.

Very much related, and appreciating local government reorganisation (LGR) may not be the most thrilling subject for everyone, it is worth spending a moment to explain why it matters so much for us here.

Eight councils will become a single new one from April 2023, and in doing so, will futureproof local services for North Yorkshire and make things easier for people who will have just one council to deal with.

There are tens of millions of savings to be made via this process from reducing the most senior manager costs, reducing the bill for elected members and transforming services.

While inevitably transformation on this scale will deliver change, it will be positive change and the talented and dedicated staff across county and district council should not fear this. In fact, in all likelihood, there will be greater career opportunities for many people, something North Yorkshire Unison has welcomed.

How will the North Yorkshire local government shake-up impact on areas like Middleham?

It also gives us the single strong voice needed to drive economic recovery and opportunity offering better life chances for everyone here. It protects the county’s globally recognised brand and will stimulate what we have called ‘a revolution in localism’, alongside ‘double devolution’ for those communities which would welcome that.

Over many years in politics and business, I know it is impossible to convince everyone or to please all of the people all of the time. However, the promise to enhance local decision-making is now a matter of public record.

It is written in black and white in the county council’s successful LGR proposal, and already 50 or more town and parish councils have expressed an interest in working collaboratively to shape that local offer.

The detail will be a decision for that new council, but the framework and commitment are very real. The new council will be visible with a main office in each former district supported by at least 30 new customer access points. Staff will continue to deliver strong public services to every community.

This huge change programme will be truly collaborative – not only through the joining together of the eight councils currently delivering services – but through this close working with your town and parish councils, community groups, grassroots sports organisations, charities, health services, emergency service partners and local businesses.

We have committed to giving communities a greater say on local priorities and to working with partners to deliver a better quality of life for everyone.

This is more than an ambition but devolution is critical to ensure North Yorkshire can be the rural powerhouse we know it can be.

We have before us the opportunity of a lifetime to shape a new exemplar council fit for the future and to drive green and lasting economy recovery delivering a better connected, even more vibrant county which plays to its strengths and protects and enhances its landscapes and communities.

I remain confident in Government’s offer to the North on levelling up and would welcome being part of that sooner rather than later.

