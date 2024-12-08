How Northern Rail bosses escaped scot free over wrongful prosecution of supposed fare evasion - David Behrens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tributes to the departing minister made it sound as though she’d been bumped off rather than made to resign over a minor transgression involving a phone she mistakenly reported as stolen. “She’ll be sorely missed,” said Steve Rotheram, the metro mayor of Liverpool, as if composing an obituary.

In a way, he was. Her political career was dead in a ditch, at least for the moment. Yet at the same time, some of the managers who used to report to her were escaping scot free from the scene of a real crime.

They were the bosses of Northern Rail, the publicly-owned liability which admitted, on the very day her fate was being decided, to have wrongly prosecuted 28,000 people for supposed fare evasion.

A Northern Rail train at Dewsbury Train Station.

Consider that number: it’s more than the combined total of those involved in all the other miscarriages of justice currently under review. And while the consequences don’t bear comparison, the egregiousness with which the cases were prosecuted is every bit as disgraceful.

The convictions had been obtained illegally under a mechanism that allows certain minor offences to be tried by a single magistrate in the defendant’s absence. It finally took just two minutes to declare them all void but not before the victims had endured years of worry about incurring criminal records unnecessarily.

Someone must have taken the decision to pursue so many prosecutions so aggressively and with so little knowledge of the legal process. So who was it? And will they now face the same ignominy as Louise Haigh? As we say in the North: will they heck as like.

At Northern Rail and every other train company, mismanagement is ingrained. It incurs no penalty and requires no apology. A bland PR statement was the closest anyone came to saying sorry this week: “Northern remains committed to ensuring that all our customers are treated fairly, which means ensuring all passengers who board our trains have a valid ticket,” it read.

But treating customers fairly means more than that, doesn’t it? In particular it means establishing a regular timetable and sticking to it. Yet in the four-and-a-half years since Northern was nationalised it has failed completely to do so.

Its Sunday service in particular has been reduced to a veritable lottery, with the appearance of a given train dependent on the willingness or otherwise of individual conductors to report for duty. There is no sign of an end to this because members of the RMT union this week threw out a proposal that would have rostered them at weekends.

It’s only two months since Labour handed them an inflation-busting pay rise that was supposed to end all this nonsense; instead it has given them carte blanche to carry on as they please.

That was Louise Haigh’s doing. As Transport Secretary she could have demanded a new deal that would have swept away decades of restrictive practices and brought in working arrangements that prioritised passengers and guaranteed services.

But instead of negotiating, she surrendered to every demand and left the door open for more. Perhaps it explains why the PM felt able to let her go so readily.

Rail nationalisation was what drove Ms Haigh’s agenda and on Wednesday – too late to save her – came confirmation that three more operators would be brought back under public control next year. But the failure of the experiment at Northern demonstrates that nationalisation alone cannot deliver the services for which passengers are paying through the nose.

That’s because it doesn’t really change anything. Heidi Alexander, who has inherited the poisoned chalice of minister in charge, attempted to justify renationalisation on the grounds that taxpayers would be spared the expense of having to compensate train firms for revenue lost during strikes. Inexplicably, she failed to mention that the legislation in question was actually signed off by Labour back in 2002 – or indeed that taxpayer funding is the whole point of nationalisation.

