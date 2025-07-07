How parents can avoid falling into the school summer holidays debt trap - Vikki Brownridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trying to juggle work, childcare, and the costs of keeping children happy and healthy without the rhythm of school life can lead to feelings of anxiety about coping and sadness if you feel you can’t give your children the fun holidays that you’d like to.

No wonder school holidays are a danger zone in terms of potentially making your debt worse, as you risk falling into a ‘spend now, worry about it later’ trap. But with a bit of support and creative thinking there are ways to reduce the financial impact, while still making sure that your children – and you, just as importantly - can have fun and make good memories.

If you receive income-related benefits and your children qualify for free school meals during term time, you definitely need to check out what’s available in your area under the Holiday Activities and Food programme. You might even be able to benefit from this even if you don’t formally qualify.

Pupils in a school classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Your local council website should have information on this, including an outline of the various free holiday clubs on offer. These are often run by specialists and might be themed around sport, dance, nature, art or other areas, and they always include at least one good meal too.

For example, in Leeds city (where the StepChange head office is based), there are over 80 clubs on offer covering a huge range of different interests and activities, fully searchable by location so you can look at what’s close to home.

It’s not only if you’re claiming income-related benefits that you might feel the pinch in the holidays, though. So it’s good to know that many supermarkets regularly offer ‘kids eat free’ deals in their cafes, when an adult buys even a modest item. And to feed your children’s curiosity, try checking out what’s on offer from your local library.

There are often lots of free or cheap activities on offer – including the Summer Reading Challenge, which launches from July 5 and encourages kids to keep reading (for free) over the summer.

Again in Leeds, by way of example, free events range from community visits by story buses to gamer get-togethers, craft sessions and songwriting courses.

Many local leisure centres also offer free or cheap summer sessions for swimming, climbing or other facilities too. And lots of museums are free.

Perhaps the most important thing to remember is that a memorable and fun summer holiday season for a child or young adult really doesn’t need to be about going away and spending a lot of money.

Of course you don’t want them to be bored, but hopefully as these examples suggest, they don’t need to be. Even if you can’t fully get them off screens (though a country walk or a board game might just work), how about introducing them to learning a new language for free, through a gamified app like Duolingo?

You might need to do a bit of digging to find the cheap fun, but it’s a worthwhile win-win if you can keep your children happy and also keep your finances on track.

After all, problem debt isn’t the post-holiday vibe that you want to be left with.