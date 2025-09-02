How parents can ease anxiety for children as a new school year begins: Matt Buttery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start of a new term often brings big changes: moving into a new class, settling into a different school, meeting new friends, or simply readjusting to those early morning routines after the summer break.

While this period can be full of energy and opportunity, it can also feel overwhelming for parents and children alike.

For some children, the unknown of a new school year may lead to feelings of worry or anxiety.

These feelings are completely normal, but without the right support they can make the return to school more difficult.

Parents play a vital role in supporting children with the calm, steady reassurance they need as they adjust to the return to school.

Establish a routine

During the summer holidays, it’s common for children’s routines to slip. When school starts again, those still in ‘holiday mode’ may find the shift to early mornings and structured routines a challenge.

At parenting programme organisation Triple P, there are lots of simple strategies we recommend that can help ease children back into a more regular school routine.

Parents can start by gradually introducing children to a new schedule through setting regular bedtimes.

This will prepare children for earlier starts and getting ready for school in the morning.

Another good idea is to trial-run the school journey in advance to see how long it takes and to help your child pack their bags the night before so that your first school mornings run smoothly.

Routines don’t just help children - they also reduce stress in the morning for parents! Asking children what they are doing in school the next day will help to focus their minds - making sure that they hit the ground running.

Give your child a safe space to talk

It is important that children know that you are there for them if they need you.

Talk to your child about how they are feeling about starting school and encourage open communication.

This can be a great way of preparing the whole family for the changes ahead.

Asking if they have any concerns - such as making friends, doing exams, or starting a new subject - will help to create a dialogue between you and your child.

If your child comes to you with any worries, try and come up with solutions together.

Helping your child understand that they can reach out to you with any concerns they might have can alleviate some of the pressure that comes with the start of school.

Offering a safe and supportive space for them to share their worries can help ease their concerns and make school feel more manageable.

Remember to be positive

Being optimistic when speaking about the new school year can help to relieve any worries a child may have.

Telling fond stories and recounting good memories from your own time at school can be a good way of creating a healthy back-to-school atmosphere.

Having some fun rituals before the start of school, like trying on a new uniform the night before as a “dress rehearsal”, can also make the transition feel less intimidating.

Setting an upbeat tone early on can help generate some positive momentum that is likely to be carried through the rest of the term.

The importance of making a good start

With the numbers of children experiencing mental health issues on the rise in recent years, it is more important than ever that children feel confident and have the right tools to make the best start to the new school year.

School non-attendance is a complex and growing challenge.

Many factors play a role in a child’s reluctance to attend school including pressures linked to the cost-of-living crisis, their mental or physical health, bullying, family dynamics, parent-school engagement, and the levels of support available in the community.

These compounding issues can contribute to children feeling overwhelmed and turning to avoidance as a way of coping.

With this in mind, try to be patient if your child is refusing to go to school or is anxious about starting.

Having a good routine in place and providing reassurance and a loving family environment will help children settle into school more smoothly.

These small steps now, along with open communication and a positive attitude, can set them up for a strong start to the year.