How pet ownership has become a preserve of the rich - Dr Jason Aldiss

Yet, as we move further into an era where the cost of living continues to climb, a troubling question arises: has owning a pet become a privilege reserved for the wealthy?

From escalating veterinary bills to surging insurance premiums and the skyrocketing cost of quality pet food, it is now alarmingly expensive to care for an animal. For many, the financial burden is simply too great, leaving those who arguably benefit the most - society’s most vulnerable - deprived of this deeply enriching relationship.

The financial realities of pet ownership are staggering. Veterinary care, once rooted in community-focused practice, has become industrialised. Private equity firms and hedge funds have swept into the sector, turning many veterinary practices into profit-driven enterprises. Animals, in this model, risk being treated as financial assets - a sentient version of bitcoin - rather than as beloved companions.

Pet dogs at home. PIC: Alamy/PA.

Routine treatments that were once reasonably priced are now eye-wateringly expensive. Pet insurance, while ostensibly a safeguard, has ballooned in cost, often rendering it unattainable for those on limited incomes. Meanwhile, the price of quality pet food continues to climb, leaving conscientious owners to grapple with a moral dilemma: feed their pets well or risk compromising their own dietary needs.

For many, the result is heartbreaking. A recent conversation with a refugee, living in loneliness and fear after fleeing violence in his homeland, exemplified this cruel reality. His simple request to have a cat for companionship had to be met with the truth: he couldn’t afford one. The emotional weight of that moment is hard to overstate.

The value that pets bring to society is immeasurable. For the elderly, they provide a reason to get up in the morning. For the vulnerable, they offer unconditional love and emotional stability. For those living in isolation, pets are often the difference between a life of despair and one of hope.

The importance of these relationships goes beyond individual wellbeing. Studies consistently show that pet ownership reduces healthcare costs by improving mental health, lowering blood pressure, and combating loneliness—an epidemic in its own right. Yet, these benefits seem increasingly out of reach for those who need them most.

Against this backdrop, a troubling cultural shift appears to be taking place. Pet ownership is becoming a status symbol rather than a reflection of intrinsic value. Designer breeds and Instagram-worthy accessories dominate public perceptions of pet ownership, often overshadowing the deeper, more meaningful connections pets bring to people’s lives.

When I raised this issue on LinkedIn, some responses were pragmatic but chilling: “If you can’t afford a pet, don’t own one.” On the surface, this seems reasonable - responsible pet ownership requires financial preparedness. Yet this sentiment ignores a fundamental truth: pets are not luxury items. They are companions, healers, and lifelines. Reducing their presence in someone’s life to an economic equation strips away their profound societal and emotional value.

Another critical issue is the quality of pet food. Cheaper options often contain low-quality ingredients, lacking the nutrition pets need for a healthy life. Conscientious owners trying to do the right thing face an impossible choice: sacrifice their own meals to afford proper food for their pets, or risk their pet’s well-being.

This isn’t just a financial problem - it’s an ethical one. Should the ability to provide a healthy life for a pet be the sole preserve of those with disposable income? And what does it say about society that this is increasingly the case?

It is time to rethink the narrative around pet ownership. We must recognise the immense value pets bring not only to their owners but to society as a whole. Policymakers, charities and industry leaders must work together to make pet ownership more accessible. This could include subsidised veterinary care for low-income individuals, affordable insurance options, and community pet food banks.

At the same time, the veterinary profession must grapple with the implications of its corporatisation. There is an urgent need to balance profit with purpose, ensuring that the industry serves both animals and their owners.

The question of whether pet ownership has become a rich man’s game is not just an economic one - it is a moral and philosophical challenge. A society that denies its most vulnerable members the companionship of a pet is one that has lost sight of what it means to be humane.

As we face this reality, we must ask ourselves: what kind of society do we want to be? One where only the affluent can afford the comfort of a pet, or one that recognises and supports the profound role pets play in the lives of all people, regardless of their circumstances?