How quilt exhibition helps weave tale of Hannah Hauxwell’s family: The Yorkshire Post says

As the next stage of lockdown easing finally arrives on Monday to take another step back towards ordinary life, a new exhibition involving daughter of the Dales Hannah Hauxwell will offer an opportunity to look back on a different way of living.

By YP Comment
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 11:45 am
Updated Sunday, 16th May 2021, 12:06 pm
Exhibition assistant Catherine Dickinson with a quilt made by Hannah Hauxwell's grandmother Elizabeth Bayles is to feature in a new exhibition having been secured at auction by the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle. Picture Tony Johnson

Her grandmother’s strippy quilt, for decades hidden in a linen box at the famed Baldersdale farm and one of Hauxwell’s most treasured possessions, is to feature in an exhibition at The Bowes Museum to celebrate North Country quilts.

These lovingly preserved woven strips of 19th century cotton raise as many questions as they answer about the social and cultural value of quilting at the time it was made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Investigations suggest it was made in the 1860s and then passed down the generations to Hannah Hauxwell.

Hannah Hauxwell at Low Birk Hatt Baldersdale

As we hopefully move towards a more promising future, the exhibition offers a chance to reflect on the importance of family ties and our shared past.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.