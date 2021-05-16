How quilt exhibition helps weave tale of Hannah Hauxwell’s family: The Yorkshire Post says

Exhibition assistant Catherine Dickinson with a quilt made by Hannah Hauxwell's grandmother Elizabeth Bayles is to feature in a new exhibition having been secured at auction by the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle. Picture Tony Johnson

Her grandmother’s strippy quilt, for decades hidden in a linen box at the famed Baldersdale farm and one of Hauxwell’s most treasured possessions, is to feature in an exhibition at The Bowes Museum to celebrate North Country quilts.

These lovingly preserved woven strips of 19th century cotton raise as many questions as they answer about the social and cultural value of quilting at the time it was made.

Investigations suggest it was made in the 1860s and then passed down the generations to Hannah Hauxwell.

Hannah Hauxwell at Low Birk Hatt Baldersdale

As we hopefully move towards a more promising future, the exhibition offers a chance to reflect on the importance of family ties and our shared past.