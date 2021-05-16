How quilt exhibition helps weave tale of Hannah Hauxwell’s family: The Yorkshire Post says

Her grandmother’s strippy quilt, for decades hidden in a linen box at the famed Baldersdale farm and one of Hauxwell’s most treasured possessions, is to feature in an exhibition at The Bowes Museum to celebrate North Country quilts.
These lovingly preserved woven strips of 19th century cotton raise as many questions as they answer about the social and cultural value of quilting at the time it was made.
Investigations suggest it was made in the 1860s and then passed down the generations to Hannah Hauxwell.
As we hopefully move towards a more promising future, the exhibition offers a chance to reflect on the importance of family ties and our shared past.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.