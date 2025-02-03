How receiving feedback can be less daunting and more empowering - Becky Westwood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is important to remember that feedback isn’t the universal truth. Recognising that what we are hearing isn’t universally true or false, right or wrong, but perspectives grounded in someone’s subjective experience of us or our work, can unlock blind spots, new insights and help us build awareness as we progress towards our goals.

Many people struggle with receiving feedback due to a variety of reasons as I discovered when doing the research for my new book ‘Can I Offer You Something?’. For example, fear of judgment when you worry about being perceived as overly sensitive or defensive, or timing issues which result in frustration when you receive feedback too late to make changes.

You can take control by getting clear on what your professional goals are, what things you would like to change or develop. Then go out and actively seek perspectives that will help you achieve the changes you want. You can give permission to your leader to give you feedback more regularly and in a way that works for you.

Becky Westwood is an organisational psychologist.

You can also give yourself feedback – taking intentional time on a regular basis to reflect on your perspectives of how you are doing. Your perspective is just as valid as someone else’s and many people I work with have implemented a rhythm of reflecting on three things that went well and three changes they would make each week.

These practices will help you to develop a more proactive and less fearful relationship with receiving feedback.

It’s important to remember that sharing perspectives is an exchange not a transaction.

When seeking or receiving feedback, it's essential to establish clear expectations and understanding. You play an active role in this and by using clarifying questions, you can ensure that you and the feedback provider are on the same page. Some examples of great questions you can use to get clarity are; can you tell me more about what you’ve observed? Could you help me understand x? Are there specific…?

A perspective is not true or false, good or bad, right or wrong. It is simply someone else saying this is how I experienced x. They can be incredibly helpful to consider but they may not all need to be acted upon. Once you've received feedback, you have the power to choose how to respond.

Here are some strategies to consider.

Reflect and discern - take the time to consider the feedback. Are there recurring themes? Do these themes resonate with your own experiences and goals?

Consider the context - evaluate the feedback in light of your past experiences. Has similar feedback been offered before?

Seek multiple perspectives - consulting additional sources can provide a more comprehensive and holistic understanding of the situation.

Choose your path - the decision to act or not to act is entirely yours. Sometimes, the most valuable feedback is the confirmation of your current course.

Take actionable steps - if you decide to make changes, break them down into smaller, actionable steps.