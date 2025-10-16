How schools, families and communities can work together to nurture girls into leaders of tomorrow - Abigail Hiley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a headteacher, I have found myself returning to a powerful question: What does it mean to raise girls who not only navigate the world as it is, but shape it into what it could be?

And how do we, as educators, ensure that our pupils, both girls and boys, are not just ready for the future, but that they are ready to lead it?

When I look back on my own childhood, the people who influenced me the most weren’t those with the loudest voices or the fanciest titles, but they were those who cared, listened and, above all, believed in me.

My maths teacher was one of them. She believed in each of us deeply, and because she believed, we rose to that expectation and began to believe in ourselves too.

That lesson guides me in everything I do. I see our girls as our future scientists, artists, engineers, innovators and leaders, and we have a responsibility to nurture in them the confidence, resilience and self-belief they need to thrive.

The need for that belief and opportunity has never been clearer.

Women now make up nearly half of the UK workforce, and around 40 per cent of FTSE 100 board members are female, which is more than double what it was a decade ago.

Yet, only about 10 per cent of FTSE 100 CEOs are women. The gap is narrowing, but progress remains uneven, reminding us how important it is to prepare our girls intentionally for the leadership roles they deserve in the future.

Here at Ashville, our approach is grounded in research and reflection. We are drawing on the work of Steve Biddulph, whose writing on raising girls emphasises the importance of relationships, resilience and role models in shaping confident, compassionate young women.

Brené Brown’s research on vulnerability inspires us too. We would like our pupils, both girls and boys, to understand that vulnerability is not weakness but the birthplace of courage, creativity and change.

We are also guided by Mary Myatt’s belief in ‘raising the bar’, because children rise to meet the expectations we set for them, and our belief in them must never falter.

It is a strong platform on which to explore the qualities and values that we want to nurture in our pupils as they grow into leaders: ambition, courage, kindness and belief.

Leadership is not about titles, it’s about influence.

It is about equipping girls not just to succeed but also giving them the tools to shape the world which they inherit - and lead it into what it could be.

We all must celebrate not just the girl they are now, but the girl who they are becoming and the woman that they will become in the future.

They are the change. It is our privilege to walk alongside them, and it is our collective responsibility to raise the bar, and to remind them, every single day, that they have the power to change the world.