How Sheffield can help manufacturers embrace the AI revolution - Tom Clayton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If we could reduce the friction on those rolling bearings and extend their lifetime we could reduce energy consumption and the impact on climate change while, at the same time, increasing productivity. Energy, climate change and prosperity. The three big issues facing the world today.

How to harness the power of AI to help solve these grand challenges is at the heart of the Connected Performance Summit at the Cutler’s Hall, organised by IntelliAM and our global strategic partner, Sweden’s SKF, the world’s largest bearing and lubrication system manufacturer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be joined in our quest by a host of senior engineers and decision makers in leading food and drink companies from around the world, including ADM, Mars, PepsiCo, Weetabix, Hovis, Diageo, Pladis Global and Nestle. All are motivated by the urgent need to understand how AI can support their commitment to food security and sustainability in an era of great uncertainty.

Tom Clayton is CEO of IntelliAM.

It’s rare for such an impressive gathering of engineering and tech brain power to be concentrated in one place and focussed on one issue: but we think that Sheffield is a fitting venue. It was here that Professor Peter Jost established the scientific discipline of tribology in the 1960s after attending a global convention similar to ours which was investigating the “failure and damage (to machinery) believed to have been due to lubrication and friction”. Jost reported that “speaker after speaker from America, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom presented slides showing cemeteries of broken steel mill machinery and equipment.”

As a result, he was asked by the then Prime Minister Harold Wilson to investigate the scale of the friction problem. Jost’s eponymous report published in 1966 calculated the loss due to friction to the UK economy at 1.4 per cent of GDP. In today’s figures that would represent a £28.5bn hit to our economy. About half the defence budget.

Three years earlier, Huddersfield-born Wilson had declared Britain to be on the cusp of a science-led revolution, but feared it risked being left behind. At the Labour conference in Scarborough, Wilson warned that if the country was to prosper, a "new Britain" would need to be forged in the "white heat" of this "scientific revolution". The cloth cap, he said, would be replaced by the lab coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were heady times. But the winds of change that Wilson detected on the Scarborough air that day were nothing compared to what we are experiencing 60 years later as a tidal wave of new technologies, with Artificial Intelligence at its crest, converge in disruptive ways we can only imagine.

The Sheffield Summit presents a remarkable gathering of global companies, many of whom will be bitter rivals in the shopping aisles but share the same challenges on the shop floor. By coming together in this collaborative way we aim to find shared solutions to our common challenges.

Our goal is to chart a road map that enables each factory in each company to pin point where they are in their journey of using AI to shape a more sustainable future for their industry and our planet; how to remove blockages in the road and how to keep on a sustainable course.

The prize is worth the effort. A recent study by the Food and Drink Federation found that AI, digital and automation if deployed wisely could turbocharge a £14bn growth spurt in the UK food and drink manufacturing industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a view shared by Amanda Johnston, of the Advanced Food Innovation Centre at Sheffield Hallam University. Writing in The Yorkshire Post last year she noted that: “In an era of rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries across the board. However, one sector that has yet to fully harness this potential is the food industry.”

While many of the companies at the summit are already making good use of AI, to improve product quality and understand customer behaviour, few have yet to harness it on the shop floor where four million data points from a single production line are routinely scrapped; discarded like digital swarf.

Our mission is to show how we can capture those data points and use the power of AI to turn them instantly into real time, actionable insights. From the opening keynotes to the heads-down workshops, the summit sets out to bust many of the myths around AI and machine learning; providing the food and drink industry with the ability to distinguish between the growing number of snake oil merchants in the market place and the real deal.

As Amanda Johnson said in her Yorkshire Post piece, AI is not a technology to be taken in one giant leap. It is best achieved at a steady, achievable pace.