How single-family-rental (SFR) is becoming a housing model of choice for local authorities - David Mawson

In fact, research we commissioned found that Placefirst residents spent £5.2m in their communities last year. This is money that goes towards supporting local businesses, jobs and the long-term economic resilience of a neighbourhood.

But the benefits of doubling down on the delivery of SFR by no means stop there – as we have demonstrated in our developments across Yorkshire and England as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

God’s Own County, despite its serenity, is not immune to the challenges of the UK housing crisis.

David Mawson is CEO at Placefirst.

In more rural regions like North Yorkshire the issue is especially acute, with buyers requiring nine times their annual income to buy a home on average.

This localised severity of the affordability crisis is compounded by national economic headwinds; not least persistently high interest rates, soaring rents and an exodus of private landlords from the buy-to-let market.

These issues, combined with a shortage of housing generally, make both owning and renting a home in particular parts of the country especially expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increasing the volume of SFR housing not only eases the broader shortage of housing, but also ensures there are higher quality, professionally managed homes for renters – something we have brought to the likes of Sheffield and Leeds.Failure to deliver the rental homes we need risks a secondary exodus; a flight of talented, skilled and productive young people who leave in search of both work and good-quality housing.

The risk exists despite hybrid and remote working models being much more commonplace today, as those who work from home most of the time still need a high-quality and reasonably priced place to live.

But it does mean that local authorities that do commit to delivering the required number of new rental homes stand to reap huge rewards.

Not only do hybrid and remote working models provide people with the opportunity to stay in their hometowns without compromising on their careers, they also stimulate local economies as people’s salaries are then spent locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping well-paid jobs local is why it is mission-critical for Yorkshire to double down on the delivery of BTR, especially SFR.

Attracting new skills and professions to an area’s workforce is just as crucial to securing an area’s long-term economic stability as retaining existing talent.

By ensuring plentiful stock of high-quality rental housing, local authorities can quickly make their communities more desirable to well-paid professionals and other workers who are considering moving into their areas.

We are proving in Yorkshire and beyond that SFR can have a transformative effect on neighbourhoods, the people who already live there, as well as residents of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SFR doesn’t just give people a high-quality place to call home, it acts as a catalyst for the delivery of broader economic benefits, helping to level up entire communities.