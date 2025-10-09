How Sir Keir Starmer is losing command of the national narrative - Ziang Liu

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a year of Labour in office, few could say what truly distinguishes it from its predecessors. The irony is bitter: a party with a parliamentary landslide, yet unable to shape the national discourse.

Immigration is about labour supply and demographics. Starmer missed the chance to set the terms of debate early in his mandate. Now, with Reform setting the pace, Labour’s new plans merely legitimise anti-migration populism in a softened form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many other countries around the world, Britain is ageing fast, with historically low fertility and high longevity. By 2050, about one in every four people in the UK will be aged 65 or over. The implications are fundamental: younger generations must support more retirees than ever before, while pressures on healthcare, social care and pensions intensify.

People wave flags as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The real question should never be whether to pledge to a politics of migration, tightening rules on indefinite leave to remain. For Labour now, migrants are useful workers, not members of society. But migrants are indispensable to key sectors such as hospitality, health, and social care. Foreign-born workers, whether EU or non-EU, are more likely to take night shifts, accept insecure contracts, and are often overqualified for the jobs they hold. The real question is how to address the frustrations over falling living standards that drive many to embrace simplistic and misleading fixes.

Economic strain and social anxiety have always been fertile ground for the far right. They return time and again with the same script: economic woes, immigration panics, and a strategy of tension to build momentum. They claim the mantle of ‘the people’ while clearing the path to power. And today’s trajectory is yet another case of how a reactionary government paves the way to instability.

And this time, street movements and parliamentary manoeuvres are advancing hand in hand. The far right is not just growing on the margins, it is projecting itself towards power. A YouGov poll shows that a Reform UK government would be a near-certainty if an election were held tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the economy? No doubt Labour has thought hard about what is wrong with the country, but the leadership prescribed only clichés. Too few young people in work, too much bureaucracy, and too little growth. The answers in Labour’s industrial strategy are recycled from the neoliberal playbook: deregulation, innovation, entrepreneurship. It pledges to cut the cost of government and outperform the Tories at their game on growth. But let us all confront a harsh reality: the game has changed, and Labour’s answers are far too orthodox.

Britain is facing deeper challenges than growth and productivity. The postwar model of guaranteed growth is broken. Austerity and tech-corporatism will not stitch it back together. For decades, we took comfort in the promises of growth and technological progress. But innovation rarely pays off instantly. Returns take years, even generations, to appear. And we are almost never certain which innovations will prove transformative. By the time their impact becomes visible, it’s no longer about inventing the new but about adapting and imitating what already works.

Britain is no withered state, but it is withering. Since Thatcher, the long retreat of the state from the economy has left deepening scars.

Times have changed. Embracing Reform’s and the Tories’ agenda is no longer up to the challenge we face today, nor can it withstand the looming shadow of the storm ahead. Labour has not got it.