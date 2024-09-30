How Skills Bootcamps can help tackle skills shortages across the region - Mark Dawe

Launched in 2020 and developed as part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan For Jobs, Skills Bootcamps offer specialised, free courses for job seekers and employees looking to reskill or upskill. These funded training programmes empower local councils to manage devolved adult education budgets, allowing them to hire training providers, such as The Skills Network, to deliver Skills Bootcamps tailored to the specific skills gaps within their regions.

At The Skills Network, we work closely with the South Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver three funded Skills Bootcamps in South Yorkshire: the Skills Bootcamp for Project Management – Digital Transformation, the Skills Bootcamp for Software Development, and the Skills Bootcamp for Digital Marketing.

As a result, individuals in the area are able to enrol on these courses for free, whilst businesses receive partial funding to enrol their own employees. This fast-track programme equips individuals with the essential skills that can be used towards achieving their chosen career. It also allows Skills Bootcamp graduates to build connections with key industry contacts and gain accelerated pathways to interview opportunities. In my role as chief executive, I am seeing some great success stories off the back of this.

Mark Dawe is chief executive of online education provider The Skills Network.

Earlier this year, the Government established Skills England, a new trade body aimed at addressing the UK's skills shortage. The taskforce, which brings together central and local governments, businesses, training providers, and unions, released its first report in September, coinciding with the Prime Minister's announcement of the new growth and skills levy, which will now replace the apprenticeship levy. The report highlighted nationwide skills gaps that require urgent attention.

Skills England will play a crucial role in identifying and addressing these gaps by maintaining a list of levy-eligible training programmes. Its proposal will allow for a more harmonious relationship between the many private and public organisations involved in maintaining the UK’s skilled worker population, offering a localised, devolved approach that caters to the intricacies of individual communities. This is a methodology which we agree with wholeheartedly, as we find it aligns perfectly with the kind of training we ourselves look to deliver, and we look forward to seeing the initiative evolve.

At The Skills Network, a pillar of our training is about understanding the needs of the individual. We provide all of our courses online, with the option for flexible learning that fits around our learners’ existing schedules. It is our belief that if we are truly looking to build a workforce to close the skills gap, then we can’t let ourselves be held back by roadblocks such as fixed schedules and locations. Digital learning, in our opinion, will be one of the most valuable tools for the success of these courses.

At The Skills Network, we have found Skills Bootcamps to be an essential government initiative towards closing existing skills gaps.