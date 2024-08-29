How sunflowers are helping Yorkshire farmers diversify while helping people and the planet - Yorkshire Post Letters
Even when we have had dull grey days in Yorkshire during August a group of five farmers across Yorkshire have diversified into growing a cash crop of Sunflowers, with its bright yellow flowers will brighten up anyone's day.
The benefits to wildlife by attracting bees, hover flies, birds, voles and field mice collecting those fallen seeds is a bonus to biodiversity.
Not to mention Sunflowers add to a nutritious diet for humans, as eating the seeds will help to reduce high blood pressure and heart disease.
Sunflowers have always been a favourite flower popular with school children and families who have had competitions to see who can grow the tallest one.
Expenses like fencing off an area with 'chespale' fencing, which can be used several times to restrict entry points to the field, filling in low areas with wood chip or stone, flailing the grass for car parking, providing a sturdy gazebo for inclement weather and a few mobile toilets are relatively cheap for a good financial return.
Farmers can charge an entry fee per car including a Sunflower with additional flowers costing £1 for a Sunflower head.
Growing Sunflowers commercially has so many benefits both financially and for biodiversity and is an intermediate crop for farmers to generate some additional income to help pay those ever increasing bills.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.