How the art of negotiation requires a lot of preparation - Angela Afieghe

As businesspeople what can we do in our sphere of influence to achieve successful outcomes for our negotiations?

As we know successful negotiation starts well ahead and good preparation lets you control the negotiation environment. As Daniel Shapiro, a negotiation expert from Harvard, says, "The more you know, the more options you have during the discussion."

I highly recommend using negotiation simulations. They help professionals practice and get ready for real and stressful negotiation situations. These simulations offer many benefits that boost skills and mental readiness.

Angela Afieghe is a member of Toastmasters International.

Simulations challenge participants to make quick and effective decisions, reflecting the time-sensitive nature of many high-stakes negotiations. Regular practice under such conditions can sharpen a negotiator's ability to quickly process information and make informed decisions under pressure.

Simulations allow negotiators to try different strategies to see what works and what doesn’t, including various ways to persuade, different concessions, or timing of offers. Understanding what triggers certain responses can help negotiators develop more effective strategies in real situations.

When negotiations involve teams, simulations provide a unique opportunity to define roles, test how the team works together, and improve coordination among members. Understanding how to use each member’s strengths in a simulated environment can improve the team’s effectiveness in real negotiations.

Simulations can include elements of cultural and ethical diversity to prepare negotiators for dealing with people from different backgrounds and norms. This preparation is crucial in global negotiations to avoid cultural misunderstandings and build respectful, productive relationships.

In order to get the most from both the simulation and the actual negotiation, it is important to have smart goals for each phase, and having a fallback, known as the Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA), gives you leverage. Knowing both your and your counterpart's BATNA is essential for maintaining an advantage and staying confident.

In addition interpersonal skills need to be used to the max. For example, active listening, fully focusing, understanding, responding to, and remembering what the other person says is essential for gathering information and building trust.

Also, asking strategic questions can reveal the other party's priorities and limitations, shifting the discussion from demands to mutual benefits. Asking ‘What are your top three priorities in this negotiation?’ helps you understand what the other party cares about most. Asking ‘What factors are preventing you from agreeing to this proposal?’ can show you what their limitations are.

Always remember that a setback is a chance to learn. Analysing what went wrong and planning for future interactions ensures continuous improvement. Knowing when to compromise - and what to offer - can speed up agreements without giving up key interests. Effective negotiators balance firmness with flexibility.

Making sure that final agreements are fully understood by all parties may seem obvious but doesn’t always happen.