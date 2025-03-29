How the Gentleman Jack impact will be bringing people to Halifax from all over the world this week

The importance of celebrating Yorkshire’s history has never been more clearly illustrated than by the interest from all corners of the world in Anne Lister.

After the success of the television series Gentleman Jack, Lister has become more popular than ever.

She led a remarkable life having been born in Halifax in 1791. Lister was a landowner who grew to become an entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller and lesbian.

Therefore it is fitting that the 234th anniversary of the birth of Lister should be celebrated in Halifax through a week-long festival.

A Gentleman Jack Flash Mob at Shibden Hall in Halifax. PIC: Allan McKenzie

Not only does it create a pride in place for people who live in this part of Yorkshire but it also brings visitors in from outside the county.