How the Gentleman Jack impact will be bringing people to Halifax from all over the world this week
After the success of the television series Gentleman Jack, Lister has become more popular than ever.
She led a remarkable life having been born in Halifax in 1791. Lister was a landowner who grew to become an entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller and lesbian.
Therefore it is fitting that the 234th anniversary of the birth of Lister should be celebrated in Halifax through a week-long festival.
Not only does it create a pride in place for people who live in this part of Yorkshire but it also brings visitors in from outside the county.
There is plenty on offer for everyone to honour this remarkable woman who has captured so many people’s hearts 234 years after her birth.
