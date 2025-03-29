How the Gentleman Jack impact will be bringing people to Halifax from all over the world this week

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 29th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
The importance of celebrating Yorkshire’s history has never been more clearly illustrated than by the interest from all corners of the world in Anne Lister.

After the success of the television series Gentleman Jack, Lister has become more popular than ever.

She led a remarkable life having been born in Halifax in 1791. Lister was a landowner who grew to become an entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller and lesbian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Therefore it is fitting that the 234th anniversary of the birth of Lister should be celebrated in Halifax through a week-long festival.

A Gentleman Jack Flash Mob at Shibden Hall in Halifax. PIC: Allan McKenzieA Gentleman Jack Flash Mob at Shibden Hall in Halifax. PIC: Allan McKenzie
A Gentleman Jack Flash Mob at Shibden Hall in Halifax. PIC: Allan McKenzie

Not only does it create a pride in place for people who live in this part of Yorkshire but it also brings visitors in from outside the county.

There is plenty on offer for everyone to honour this remarkable woman who has captured so many people’s hearts 234 years after her birth.

Related topics:HalifaxYorkshireGentleman Jack

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice