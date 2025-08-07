How the Government needs to prevent doctors leaving the NHS if hospital waiting lists are to be cut

If the Government is going to cut hospital waiting lists then it needs to tackle the worrying trend of doctors leaving to work abroad.

It wasn’t long ago that doctors were treated with the highest level of respect. The profession was not only well respected but also well remunerated. Only the brightest and the best became doctors. There’s no reason why that should still not be the case.

Yet the General Medical Council (GMC) revealed that almost one in five, 19 per cent, of doctors are considering leaving the UK to work abroad.

The main reason given for considering a move abroad was that doctors are “treated better” in other countries, with an increase in pay cited as the second most common reason for plans to emigrate.

Overall, some 43 per cent of doctors told the GMC that they had researched career opportunities in other countries.

That should worry the Health Secretary. The Labour Government inherited an NHS that was in disarray and fixing it is going to take a long time. What patients also want to see are immediate improvements.

On both of these fronts Wes Streeting’s plans could be severely undermined if doctors end up moving overseas in their droves.

Working for the NHS was considered a great honour. The state that the health service has been left in means that’s not necessarily the case anymore.