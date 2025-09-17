How the National Lottery has helped transform Bradford over the years - Frank Birch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Bradford is bowling through the second half of their City of Culture year — backed by a £15m boost from National Lottery distributors. Yet how many Bradfordians, and folk throughout Yorkshire, know how much goodness their weekly or occasional flutter has given across 30 years?

The National Lottery began in November 1994, the first grants for good causes paid out in January 1995. In June 1995, the first National Lottery money reached Bradford – less than £100k refurbed an art gallery in Manningham.

Since then, 100 per cent of Bradford’s wards have received money – between £1m and £100m each. City ward – the most populous – has had the most grant money so far, approaching £100m.

An event as part of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. PIC: Tony Johnson.

Mapping the distribution of funds across Bradford’s 30 wards shows natural variance – we’ve already noted population. Another reason is the data – it’s pegged on project/office locations whereas the actual outputs of, say, charitable work and their lasting outcomes often ripple beyond boundaries.

Take the biggest one-off grant, for example: Better Start Bradford, run by the charity Bradford Trident. While legacy work continues, the grant in question backed multi-annual work across several Bradford wards, reaching people in some of the most economically challenged areas.

Better Start Bradford exemplifies the impact. A long view programme tackling real-world challenges: early years services for healthier families, boosting life chances, building stronger neighbourhoods.

In total, more than 4,000 Bradfordian good causes have received grants from The National Lottery funding distributors. Tough to fathom all the impacts from that good cause funding, courtesy of people playing those games, past and present.

This small snapshot from June 2025 shows the most recent good causes funded by The National Lottery in just half of Bradford’s wards:

Community projects like a youth association in Eccleshill, and a community choir in Bolton and Undercliffe. Across four other wards: two Community Associations plus two Community Centres.

Sport? There’s the Bradford Bulls Foundation’s project chronicling the history of amateur rugby league from 1895. In Keighley West, Positive Strength Training CIC are delivering ‘falls prevention’ gym classes for older people. Across three more wards: local cricket clubs (of course).

Women-focused projects shine in the Toller ward where there’s funded health activity for South Asian women. Likewise in Bradford Moor where health activity for inactive women is getting funded. While in Keighley Central, a women and children’s centre has had funding.

These good causes don’t chase headlines or fleeting moments. They take the long view. These are local projects led by Bradfordians making every day and each pound from National Lottery players count.

And that’s key. Given its legal founding in the mid-1990s, National Lottery funding was never meant to replace public investment. Indeed, there’s a guiding principle in Lottery land – Additionality – ensuring grants are additional to statutory provision.

In Bradford, across Yorkshire and the nation, National Lottery money has amplified community ingenuity without replacing civic responsibility.

This year, £15m is backing the City of Culture’s engagement, entertainment, and energy. Zooming out on the timeline, National Lottery money has long underpinned Bradford’s festivals, museums, libraries as well as its charities, sports clubs, historical sites and much more.

It’s the same, untold, story across the UK. Three decades of funding harnessed locally by people who know their patch. Thanks to everyone who plays those games, Bradford ’25 is the latest big chapter in The National Lottery legacy. Fingers crossed the funding for good causes will keep paying dividends for decades to come.