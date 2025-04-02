How the NHS could learn a lot from veterinary practices - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a happy family of a wife and a daughter his home life was complete and locking him in a stable every six months or so was the chosen method of avoiding adding to their number.

Something went wrong and nine weeks later Mrs Terrier is today due to have another litter of pups.

His walk over the threshold of the vet’s consulting room really got this shame-faced owner thinking about how much doctors’ surgeries could learn from the pet healthcare industry.

A stock photo of pet dogs at home. PIC: Alamy/PA

For starters - and this is no small thing - the ladies behind the reception desk were welcoming and friendly. They answered the telephone in an upbeat manner, within about four ring tones without the requirement of endless waiting and pressing numbers while moronic music plays.

Frightened to death of being fleeced, this customer had a pre-prepared speech, something along the lines of: ‘I want to know the costs and what’s what - we’re not on the gravy train of pet insurance or anything …’

So, this initial basic health check before his operation was accompanied with a printed estimate. Just like getting some work done on a car, or a new kitchen fitted. Everything was itemised. Also included were details of the included follow-ups at both three and ten days post-op.

What a wonderful service. There could have been added extras, such as special food, but we went for the basic option and there was even a 24-hour telephone number for any concerns.

In stark contrast, his mistress needed some medical attention and to say she was made to feel like a nuisance by the health service when an enquiry was made post-hospital is an understatement. For all the National Health Service’s expensive computer systems there seems to be nothing in the way of communication. The doctor who eventually rang seemed to have no idea - or interest - about what had happened in the preceding days.

Sorry, but it’s impossible not to wonder whether the illegal immigrants we keep seeing coming over in their boats get the same brush off as those of us who have been taxpayers since we left school. The sort of hard workers who can count on one hand the times they have needed to call on the system they have paid so much into.

Equally hard not to wonder whether we would all have been better off opting out of the current dogs’ dinner of a health service. As an aside, with a council tax bill of something mind-blowing like over £3,000 for a fortnightly bin service (that involves dragging it down to the end of our lane) and a zero police presence or in-person service if anything went wrong would we not be better saying ‘Thanks, but no thanks’ and paying for a private skip and investing in some serious fire extinguishers?

But anyway, back to where we started. Ask any of Britain’s 16.2 million pet owners and - aside from the odd grumble about costs - they will doubtless say that their animals get better healthcare than they do.

With the national 18-week waiting time target not met since 2016, almost eight million are currently waiting for hospital treatment.

While waiting times for a CT scan are about six weeks for humans, they take place on the same day for dogs and cats.

The list goes on; with animals waiting just two weeks for cataract surgery and the swiftness of cancer treatment plans putting the human population to shame.

Experts rate the broad range of diagnostic equipment most veterinary practices have on site - such as blood analyser, an X-ray system and an ultrasound machine - along with the number of staff trained-up to use it as a major factor in this superior service.

Time, with most animal appointments allocated for 15 to 20 minutes, is another factor. Vets are encouraged to take a complete clinical history, perform a physical examination, explain the potential causes of the symptoms, as well as the pros, cons and costs of each of the options available.