How the North is about to be let down again by another Government - Andrew Vine

Governments come and go, but the plight of the north remains the same. We don’t get our fair share of funding or investment compared to the south, and no Prime Minister I can recall has ever adequately explained why, let alone done anything about it.

Government spending per head of population is still skewed towards the south-east. Bias appears to be institutionalised, irrespective of whether Labour or the Conservatives are in power, and the attitude of both has long been that the north will just have to grin and bear it.

Except we’re sick of grinning and bearing it. Decades pass and regional inequality persists, undermining our present and jeopardising the future, especially for the young.

Angela Rayner pictured earlier this year. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

There is no good reason – and never has been – why a child growing up in Bradford or Barnsley should have less spent on them than a counterpart in Basildon or Braintree, but that’s what happens.

Their parents pay the same taxes and national insurance, but those in the north automatically go to the back of the queue when funding is being handed out.

A lot of people in Yorkshire undoubtedly had high hopes this government would be different, and make a start on closing the north-south divide that has been a stain on the record of governance of this country for decades.

That is one of the reasons Labour’s traditional red wall voters returned to the party last year after their flirtation with the Conservatives at the 2019 election, whose promises to level up the economy came to nothing.

Yet the signs are that Labour isn’t going to do any better. It didn’t bode well for the north getting a fairer deal that the government’s first big announcement on boosting economic growth was massive investment in what has been dubbed Britain’s Silicon Valley, in the corridor between Oxford and Cambridge.

A few months later, when the government hailed overseas funding from technology giants to develop the country’s artificial intelligence capability, the money was again predominantly going to the south-east.

But maybe the clearest indicator yet that Yorkshire and the wider north are going to remain stuck at the back of the queue came last week, when proposals to rebalance the way councils are funded were watered down.

The original plan – championed by the former deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner – would have funnelled more money to local authorities in the north at the expense of councils in London.

The thinking behind the plan was sound, because it made explicit what we know only too well in Yorkshire – compared to the wealthiest pockets of the capital, parts of the north have much greater needs and in some cases border on being deprived.

But predictably enough, the proximity to Westminster of London’s councils, and their ability to lobby, has carried the day. They will keep more of the funding they already receive, which means less for regions like ours.

So once again, a plan to level up the economy has gone up in smoke, despite there being ample evidence of an urgent need to give more money to northern councils.

That is crystal clear from the plight of those in Bradford and Kirklees, both of which have come alarmingly close to effectively going bankrupt over the past year.

Others in Yorkshire may not be in as perilous a position, but all are being sunk by relentlessly increasing costs, including providing school transport for children with special educational needs and social care.

Where is the plan to help them if the government has run scared from offending its friends in London?

The appointment of the former chief executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan, to help drive regeneration in the north was very welcome, but without radical action to send more money our way, it is difficult to see how real improvements can be made.

The budget in three weeks’ time holds out little prospect of new investment for the north. On the contrary, if there are spending cuts in an effort to plug the hole in the national finances, we could find ourselves even worse off.