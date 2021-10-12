How to celebrate Royal British Legion’s centenary of service – The Yorkshire Post says

The Queen attends a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion.

This was epitomised by the respect and reverence that the centenary of the Great War, the bloody conflict that inspired the creation of the Royal British Legion, was marked here.

And as a new season of remembrance dawns, it was fitting that the Queen and Princess Royal took part in a national service at Westminster Abbey to mark this landmark in time.

As Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery and courage in Iraq, stressed, the Royal British Legion has always been there for service personnel injured in the line of duty and it will continue to perform its work “long into the future”.

File photo of Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry, who has hailed the Royal British Legion's centenary as a 'landmark moment'.

As such, it is hoped that the whole country can mark this anniversary by being even more generous when this year’s Poppy Appeal is launched.