How to help children make the anxious transition to secondary school - Jonathan Glazzard

I also remember inspirational teachers who ignited in me a passion for subjects such as history and English. It was a mix of good and bad, but mainly good and I am thankful that I made the most of the opportunities that secondary school offered me.

Children worry about the change from the small, comfortable environment of their primary school to the larger environment of secondary school. Their worries often include the fear of getting lost, being able to navigate the building, moving classrooms frequently and getting to grips with the daily timetable.

They may also be worried about maintaining the friendships that they’ve made in primary school and establishing new friendships after they’ve made the transition. Some children will be worried that they will get bullied, and others will have heard myths about secondary school that induce anxiety.

Research shows that these anxieties usually subside after a few days or weeks after the move, so it’s important to reassure children before the transition that many of their friends will also have the same concerns.

There’s no doubt the move from primary school to secondary school is a significant transition for all children. Many will not adapt immediately, and it is so important to recognise that this transition is an ongoing process of psychological, social and educational adaptation.

Moving to secondary school is a ‘status passage.’ It’s an opportunity for children to see themselves as more grown up, responsible and independent; a significant milestone and marker of progression. Many children experience the transition to secondary school as satisfying and fulfilling. Although they may have some anxieties, many look forward to the move.

Research shows that they are often excited about having access to larger and better equipped facilities. Children are usually excited about the opportunity to make new friends and they look forward to building relationships with many more teachers. Many also feel positive about the opportunities that secondary school will provide, including the wider range of sporting and cultural activities and the opportunity to learn new subjects.

It is important to remember that the transition to secondary school is not a single transition. It involves multiple transitions. When children make the move, not only do they experience a physical transition (moving to a new school), but they also experience a range of other transitions. These include academic transitions (learning new subjects, adapting to different ways of teaching), social transitions (losing friendships and building new ones) and cultural transitions (adapting to the norms and rituals of school life, including the constant ringing of bells and changes of classrooms).

Depending on how well children adapt to these changes, these can trigger psychological transitions (for example, changes in their wellbeing) and these transitions can be challenging for families.

Schools already do a great job at supporting children with the transition from primary to secondary school. Parents should also not underestimate what they can do to support their child. One obvious thing that parents can do is to provide their child with plenty of emotional support. Some children will take longer to adapt than others and, for some, the process of adaptation can take several months. Listening to their child’s concerns, responding positively when their child is anxious and offering reassurance all play a crucial role in helping children to navigate the transition.

Parents can also offer reassurance by talking to their child about their own experience of secondary school, by sharing their best memories with them. Children may naturally be concerned about aspects such as getting more homework, being placed into streams or sets, being separated from their friends, or taking exams. Parents can reassure their child that their concerns are normal, and that other people will also have the same worries.

Research shows that those with siblings or cousins in secondary school might be less likely to anticipate problems in comparison with those who do not have relatives in the school. Siblings, brothers and cousins can also provide children with reassurance and offer to accompany them on their first day. Making sure that their child gets a good night’s sleep, reducing screen time and ensuring that their child is eating well are also simple ways in which parents can support children to make a good transition.

Follow their lead and go at their pace, and everything should be fine.