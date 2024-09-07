How to take Yorkshire's tourism industry from excellent to world class: Philip Bolson

Later this year The Yorkshire Post will celebrate the amazing hospitality businesses we have in the region at its annual tourism awards. I am lucky to work with and talk to hospitality business across the region every day and I am again proud to be one of the judges for this fantastic event.

From a York and North Yorkshire perspective these businesses contribute well over £5bn to the combined economy.

Beyond their economic impact, they greatly enhance the region’s sense of health, place, community, history, and heritage.

I believe it is short-sighted that neither tourism nor hospitality is included among the six sectors new mayor David Skaith believes will drive growth.

York businessman Philip Bolson, owner of Mr B Hospitality.

This oversight ignores the extensive supply chain, the increasing use of technology, the positive environmental impact they can have, the media they use, the thousands they employ, and their management of hundreds of treasured buildings and thousands of acres of land.

It seems the region is uncomfortable embracing one of its most beloved attributes.

Since the demise of Welcome to Yorkshire in its original form, we have lost a sense of vision, ambition, and any big ideas. It has left many businesses feeling abandoned.

While WTY clearly had serious leadership issues, it provided many businesses with a sense of place, purpose, and pride. In its place, we now have the oddly named (and largely unknown) “Yorkshire Tourism Initiative” and the LVEP structure, neither of which seem to add real value to businesses in the region.

Why does this matter? Because hospitality is important and opening, running, and growing any tourism or hospitality business is tough. The sector continues to face numerous challenges, including climate change, recruitment issues, supply chain disruptions, global challenges affecting costs and demand, the growing impact of AI, and the new uncertainty regarding what the new government means for business. In times like these, we need to know someone has our back.

More than ever, we need regional leadership, vision, and a sense that what we do is valued. We need leadership to urgently reconsider how we promote our amazing county to the world in a meaningful, relevant, and impactful way.

Despite these challenges, the sector continues to be resilient and tenacious.

Across the region, amazing people are doing incredible things. I recently sat down with the inspiring Steph Moon, chef consultant at All Things Food, to discuss some of the most exciting projects and how we continue to produce some of the best talent, produce, and design in the world.

Businesses such as the Hansom Restaurant & Wine Bar in Bedale, run by award-winning chef Ruth Hansom and 52 at Rudding Park, headed by Adam Degg; are quickly making a name for themselves.

Other notable examples include Ambers Restaurant, the recently refurbished restaurant at the Cedar Court in Harrogate; Bosuns Restaurant in York, led by Head Chef Kurtus Auty, a finalist in the San Pellegrino Chef of the Year competition; and the Lime Tree Inn in Great Ouseburn. We also have the Fojt family developing the very first Passivhaus hotel in the UK at Runswick Bay. These outstanding businesses are setting the standard in their respective fields.

While there are many reasons for optimism in the sector, several key actions are needed including:

1. Streamline Marketing Efforts: Urgently address the fragmented structure of how Yorkshire is currently promoted to the world

2. Recognise Economic Value: Fully appreciate and understand the economic and broader value of both hospitality and tourism in the region and let this influence policy and decision-making.

3. Invest in and champion skills and employment: Ensure that mayoral funds are allocated not only to developing skills but also to campaigns that attract people to the sector.

4. Engage Key Stakeholders: Start meaningful conversations with those who matter – individuals who understand the current landscape, have innovative ideas, and are ready to take action.

5. Encourage Investment: Actively promote tourism investment and support it with affordable funding and planning.

6. Lobby: We need the newly formed MCA to not be partisan and lobby both central and local Government on any proposed policy change that may negatively impact the sector whether this be employment law, banning smoking in pub gardens, or locally introducing any form of tourism tax.

7. Obsess about service and quality: The sector must continue to obsess about the service and quality it delivers and the reputation it builds to protect “Brand Yorkshire”.

8. Nurture: We seem to be losing the art of nurturing those around us. Of looking after new starters and nurturing talent, of caring for those in our teams.

9. Embrace Technology: Fully explore and embrace how technology can assist businesses, not just in transactional processes but in freeing up resources to enhance hospitality.

At the end of the day, I know that businesses must take ownership and do the right things. It is their responsibility to recruit well, look after their teams, market, strive for improvement, and contribute to their community.

However, if we want Yorkshire to be world-class, we must understand it, support it, promote it globally and enhance the resilience and productivity of our hospitality sector in a meaningful and impactful way.

This needs strong leadership and a mayor who will actively and visibly be our champion.