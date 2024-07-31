How UK pubs are adapting to modern socialising trends - Alastair Jack & Bradley Palmer

The resulting pressure on profit margins led to the closure of more than 500 pubs in 2023. According to The Drinks Business, 80 pubs in England and Wales were either demolished or converted for other uses per month in the first quarter of 2024, with the North West region suffering the biggest hit with 35 lost. This shows a dramatic increase of 56 per cent on closures/conversions in the same timeframe from last year, when circa 51 closed.

It’s not all bad news. The rate of inflation is subsiding, real incomes are growing and the UK is transitioning to recovery. All positive for the leisure industry and reflected in the recent announcement that Heineken will reopen 62 pubs that were closed in recent years and invest £39m in refurbishing hundreds of sites across the UK.

In Northern England, there remains a hive of activity in the licensed/leisure space with new and ongoing openings planned, including Sheffield Cambridge Street Collective, Europe’s largest, purpose-built food hall, which opened in May this year; STACK Bar, a new shipping container street food concept set to open new sites across the regions with planning submitted to enter Leeds at Kirkgate Market. Groucho, a new private members club, is set to open in 2026 at Bretton Hall, near Wakefield, the first permanent location outside London in its 39-year history.

Our recent consumer survey provides further reasons for optimism. Around 65 per cent of the 2,500 respondents plan to increase or maintain how frequently they visit a pub, restaurant, or grab and go outlet over the remainder of this year.

The younger cohort (16–24-year-olds) planned to increase pub and restaurant visits more than others. Millennials wanted to maintain the frequency, but noted that cost increases are making regular visits unaffordable.

Geographically, those living in the South East, South West, and Scotland planned to increase their frequency of visits across the food and beverage (F&B) sector. In addition, and positively for the pub sector, more city-based respondents plan to increase or maintain going to a bar or pub, than planned to decrease or stop visits.

But the pub industry can’t afford to be complacent. Not least because consumer attitudes to alcohol are changing. Around 20 per cent of adults do not drink alcohol at all. Operators have tapped into patrons cutting back their alcohol consumption by increasingly offering a wider variety of alcohol-free beverages. According to KAM and Lucky Saint, no alcohol was consumed during 29 per cent of pub visits and 37 per cent of restaurant meals in 2022

Repeat custom is vital to restaurants and pubs, so operators have been exploring ways to adopt growing trends while maintaining the social interaction and community appeal. But there are generational splits. Older cohorts are still more likely to drink alcohol than Generation Z, with 26 per cent of that age group fully teetotal, compared with 15 per cent of 55–74-year-olds who don’t drink alcohol.

Targeting one generation over another may appeal in the short-term, however preferences change over time and ultimately, the pubs industry must appeal across generations so as not to alienate customers. Operators have also been adapting their food menus to appeal to an array of customers, in particular, with a large growth in vegetarian and vegan options.

In northern cities such as Leeds and Manchester, consumers are seeking experience driven spaces. Instead of traditional setups, there’s a trend to more themed venues, immersive environments and experiential offerings. This trend is driven by consumer demand for unique, memorable experiences. Many businesses are incorporating gaming elements into their venues to attract a wider audience. Bars, cafes and restaurants now offer activities including pool, darts and board games, encouraging customers to stay longer and enjoy the competitive, yet social atmosphere.

Examples of recent competitive socialising openings in Leeds include Carousel on Albion Street in The Light, part of a £2.25m redevelopment project delivering a competitive socialising and cocktail bar featuring street food, creative drink menus and a variety of gaming options.

Retro arcade game and classic console venue, NQ64, has officially confirmed its newest venue which will open in Leeds launching at the end of summer on 11 Merrion St. The 5,000 sq ft venue marks the brand’s 12th site opening with existing sites in Manchester, Birmingham and London.