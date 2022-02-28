How Ukraine’s resistance has united the world against Vladimir Putin in freedom fight – The Yorkshire Post says

Militarily, our thoughts remain with the people of Ukraine as women and children flee their homeland – the fear is that the already grim death toll will rise even more remorselessly if Russia to decides to use even greater lethal force after being thwarted thus far.
Ukraine: How BBC’s Nick Robinson is lifting fog of war as foreign correspondents prove their value to the world – Jayne Dowle
Economically, the squeezing of Russia’s economy, particularly its banks, appears to be leading to more unrest in cities like Moscow and St Petersburg that the Kremlin will struggle, in time, to contain. Yet. while the risks being taken by the protesters are considerable in a totalitarian state, they need to be applauded.
And, on the diplomatic front, the fact that all 193 members of the United Nations met in emergency session for just the 10th time in history points to an international resolve that has been rarely witnessed.
Now the UN’s position is nebulous because Russia remains a member of the Security Council with a right of a veto as President Vladimir Putin, again, raises the appalling spectre of using nuclear weapons to end Ukraine’s resistance – a threat that will cause all those who remember, and witnessed, the Cold War to shudder in terror.
But this three-pronged fightback also reveals the fundamental flaw in President Putin’s imperialism. He believed that he could conquer a divided world. What he’s done, in fact, is the opposite – he’s united the world against him and his dictatorship. Now the onus is on Britain – and its allies – to harness this new-found momentum, and isolate the Kremlin and its oligarchs still further, before President Putin can inflict more misery on innocent Ukrainians and Russians now fighting his war.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.