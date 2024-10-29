How we all have a role to play when it comes to river safety - Rachael Maskell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike many city centre rivers, York turns its back on the river. The shops turn away as the Ouse paces through its centre. Although walkways have been proposed along its banks, it is currently separated from the eyes of its community, making it more isolated from those usual safeguards, by day and by night.

The city is well served by York Rescue Boat, a local Charity which surveys the river in the evenings and while the night time economy is in full swing, volunteers pace the river banks, engaging with anyone who seems out of character. Often a kind word can be enough to interrupt someone’s plan to enter the water, but sometimes there is more support necessary.

However, education on river safety and better surveillance for those on the banks is vital if York’s rivers are to be safer. This, a cause that Jayne Reynolds, Leah’s auntie, has taken up, as she ensures that no family has to endure what she has of another life lost to the water.

The River Foss, a tributary of the River Ouse, which runs through the centre of York. PIC: James Hardisty

She is not alone, earlier this month I presented a petition to Parliament which Jayne instigated. 1,428 residents signed the petition, a phenomenal number in the memory of Leah, to ensure her story belongs to no other family. The Petition called for far better surveillance along the river alongside better lighting.

York Rescue Boat backs this petition too. They recently highlighted how since 2000 there had been 54 fatal drownings in York, a quarter of which occurred on the River Foss. The fast flowing Ouse is incredibly dangerous and both rivers plummet your body temperature when entered, causing limbs to seize, the body to shut down and often a cardiac arrest resulting in the body fighting back.

Last year, the charity donated 9,473 hours to protecting people from the river, attended 84 incidents, and despite a fatality, was able to directly save seven more. Their own data shows that the majority of cases involved men (83 per cent), and surprisingly men aged 60 to 69 years of age. Often the reason is unknown, but many vulnerable people have made their way down to the river, and for this, we need to ensure that people know what help is available to them.

But their message to all is stay away from the river. The river, itself currently an open sewer with sewage releases a plenty, mixed with the dangerous currents.

There is learning to be done too. The new lighting along the river is good for ensuring direct light for people ordinarily using the river paths, but the former orange glow was far better for those who were surveying the riverbanks to identify those at risk.

Further Ms Reynolds made a plea for CCTV cameras along the riverbanks and for the film to be available for police.

Should tragedy occur, it would further help families put together that agonising history of trying to piece together what occurred when.

