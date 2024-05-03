How we can all make a positive difference to our lives with small adjustments - Daxa Patel

If we are dissatisfied with our life, we need to make this dissatisfaction work for us. Equally, if we have good daily habits it takes away the conundrum of shall I or shall I not.

Here are some ideas for anyone who wants to change the dial from the daily grind to taking each day as a blessing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting the day with a gratitude journal or simply reflecting on three things we are grateful for can be transformational. This sets a positive tone for the day ahead. I started writing a journal just before my father passed and I have continued to write every day. Sometimes it is tempting to have a rant, but I start with acknowledging three things I am thankful for right now. It really does focus the mind.

A woman reading a book in a coffee shop. PIC: Alamy/PA.

Incorporating a short mindfulness meditation practice or a prayer of thanks to centre the mind and reduce stress can be hugely helpful. Even just a few minutes can make an enormous difference. Growing up, I recall when my grandmother would be praying and chanting hymns at dawn. A ritual that had an impact on me as a child. The atmosphere automatically diffused any tension or hurry. Nowadays, we have scented candles and aromatic diffusers to create a calming atmosphere but, in a world where our lifestyle needs to be kinder and more sustainable, a two-minute meditation or prayer before we check our mobile phones can change the way we communicate with the world.

The benefits of regular exercise not just for physical health but also for mental well-being is well known. Even during lockdown, the half hour window to go for a solitary walk was seen as important. A short morning stroll or a trip to the gym for a workout, or home workout can make a massive difference to our ability to get through the day with a sense of ease. It can boost mood and energy levels. I know of many senior citizens who try to do small household chores to keep their mobility sharp. We could do with taking a leaf out of their book. Movement is power.

The importance of nourishing the body with healthy, balanced meals versus fast food is not disputed. Eating well can impact mood and overall vitality but in an age where we are used to Deliveroo and takeaways, we are also losing the art of home cooking, and eating well. Instead of the occasional indulgence we now indulge more and exercise less restraint. The consequences, we pay with our health and add more pressure on our struggling health care system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swap scrolling or passive television for reading uplifting books or listening to inspiring podcasts that stimulate personal growth and positive thinking.

Encourage acts of kindness towards others, whether through small gestures or volunteering. Giving back can bring immense joy. If nothing else, acknowledge a good deed, and say thank you.

Family comes first then community and country. With so many tools at our fingertips to make our life even easier we find ourselves on autopilot most of the time. I am writing this on a lovely warm yet working day. I work for myself, so I carved in extra time for me and my dog to enjoy the sunshine with a longer walk. If nothing else, read two pages from an inspiring book that is uplifting. Share and implement a small, good habit into the routine. We have more information on the world wide web than we can possibly comprehend but as one learned person said, knowledge is nothing without action. Books have no value unless people read and gain knowledge to better the world.

I believe in winding down the day with reflection on accomplishments and moments of joy. This can promote a sense of fulfilment and peace. Sleep is important and necessary. There was a time when the only telephone we had in our homes was our landline. Now, practically every member except our pets has a mobile phone of their own. We spend most of our time connecting to others online then we do with those in our proximity. This surely is not healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I confess when I was caring for my father, I would sit next to him holding his hand with one hand and read my Blackberry using the other hand. Once my dad said, ‘I am here’ and I realised without intending to be rude my actions were unforgivable. We have a duty to be there for those who need us first but instead we would rather answer the phone than listen to someone sitting next to us.

Finally, meet people in person and connect. This one is definitely a big stretch for me personally. The lockdown for the first time presented me with the opportunity of working from home. Of course, it is convenient in many ways, but it is like cooking, if we keep eating readymade food, we will de-skill ourselves.