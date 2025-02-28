How we can better utilise data to tackle the national school attendance crisis - Dr Megan Wood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the situation is even more concerning. Absence rates here reach 7.7 per cent, slightly higher than the national average of 7.5 per cent. These numbers are more than just statistics - they represent children missing vital learning, social experiences and future opportunities. For many families, school absence has become a worrying norm with long-term consequences.

The causes of this crisis are complex – ranging from mental health struggles, cost-of-living pressures, and lingering effects of the pandemic. However, our research suggests the solution may already be within reach: better use of administrative data.

Administrative data is information routinely collected by schools, healthcare providers and social services as part of day-to-day practice. By linking these data, we can identify attendance patterns and the barriers preventing children from returning to school. This isn’t just a pipedream—it’s something already being done, with Bradford leading the way.

School children learning in a classroom. PIC: Tony Johnson

In January, we travelled to Westminster for Parliamentary Evidence Week to present our findings to MPs and their staff. We showed how data linkage in Bradford is making a tangible difference. By connecting information across sectors, we can identify issues early, understand why pupils are absent and intervene before problems escalate. For example, our research in Bradford found that children who aren’t considered ‘school ready’ at Reception age are more likely to later be persistent absentees. Recognising this pattern enables schools, families and healthcare providers to provide tailored support from the outset.

Parliamentarians responded positively, showing enthusiasm for stronger collaboration with researchers to inform policy decisions. As part of our 2024 Child of the North report campaign with Anne Longfield’s Centre for Young Lives, we’ve been emphasising the need for policies that work for all children. We were particularly encouraged to engage with Yorkshire MPs, including Harpreet Uppal (Huddersfield) and Rachael Maskell (York Central), to explore local solutions.

Early intervention is crucial. Once a child becomes chronically absent, re-engaging them in school life becomes increasingly difficult. Administrative data offers a cost-effective way to identify problems before they become entrenched. Instead of waiting until a child has missed weeks of lessons, schools and local authorities can use linked data to act sooner, helping children return to the classroom before they fall behind.

Investing in better data systems may not make flashy headlines, but it is one of the most practical ways to address this crisis. More accurate data collection and analysis will allow resources to be directed where they’re needed most. This approach isn’t just smart policy or being more efficient - it’s a moral imperative. No child should be left behind because the systems meant to support them are fragmented or slow to respond.

Bradford’s success shows the art of the possible with the right approach. To scale these benefits nationally, policymakers must prioritise integrating administrative data into education strategies. This includes investing in infrastructure that enables schools, councils and healthcare providers to share and act on data effectively.