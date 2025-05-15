How we can find hope and joy in an increasingly turbulent world - Joan Concannon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever the provenance, 2025 has proved to be both ‘interesting’ and full of ‘chaos’. However, what is also true is we can still find hope and joy if we look for it. But it’s imperative to also create the conditions to find truth and understanding.

It’s all too easy to think ‘we’ve never had it so bad’. Humans have faced conflict, disease, and inhumanity on numerous occasions and we have endured. We have endured because of our ingenuity, creativity, discovery and a determination to find solutions.

I’ve worked in higher education for more than 30 years and now more than ever I’m reflecting on the integral importance of universities ensuring that knowledge and truth are shared and communicated effectively to as many diverse audiences as possible. At the University of York one of our principal ways of reaching well beyond the academy is through our Festival of Ideas, delivered for free with more than 100 partners, to engage audiences in diverse subjects in formats and venues that inspire understanding and action.

Joan Concannon is the director of external relations at the University of York and director of the York Festival of Ideas. PIC: University of York/Alex Holland

Numerous studies have shown the profound impact the current global uncertainty is having on people’s outlook and mental health. In response our 2025 festival theme of ‘making waves’ seeks to do three things: Bring joy and hope to our audiences. Events that break down complexity and provide a platform for diverse views and perspectives. Celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those who have truly ‘made waves’ and changed, and are changing, the world for good.

First joy and hope: we are launching the first ever Michael Morpurgo Celebration day on June 3. For more than 40 years Michael’s novels have explored themes of war, loss, and social injustice, but always with a beacon of hope, highlighting the importance of compassion, and the enduring spirit of the human heart. Michael returns to the Festival for the eighth time to deliver a performance of ‘My Heart is a Tree’ and an exclusive schools online event.

Complexity and challenge will be reflected in a series of major focus days where diverse speakers will reflect on key issues like global conflict, the impact of the Trump Presidency, technology and trust, poverty and inequality, economic growth and the North, transport and connectivity. The importance of those events is not just in what the speakers say, but in enabling our audiences to speak back. I’ve lost count of the times speakers have said ‘no one has ever asked me that before’, and equally audience members saying ‘I’ve never had the chance to tell an ‘expert’ what it’s really like’.

Our programme of more than 200 free events offers numerous events celebrating and exploring individual and collective human discovery. Truly there are extraordinary people doing extraordinary things - people literally discovering new ways of making the world a better place.

I’m a huge Leonard Cohen fan, and I’ve been thinking a lot about the call to action in his song Anthem - ‘ring the bell… there is a crack, a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in’.

There are undoubtedly cracks, but join us as we seek to find space and light - hope and joy - at the York Festival of Ideas between May 31 and June 13.