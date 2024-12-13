How we can help those that are still grieving this Christmas - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My father died on December 30, so each year since, December is a write off, and the period between Christmas and New Year is low key. I am writing about this as each one of us will be consumed by the usual hustle and bustle of writing Christmas cards before the last postal delivery date, buying presents and preparing for Christmas and Boxing Day.

Festive seasons are for families and in a world where there is so much pain, sorrow and upheaval it seems almost selfish that those of us in the comfort of our safe lives can even contemplate let alone celebrate but we must, as hope and giving is part of living.

Two days ago, the telephone rang and it was a friend who said she rang me because I was her youngest friend left. By this she meant all her friends of her generation have now died and she said her telephone seldom rings. It was sad. I realised one day if I live long enough, I will feel this pain too.

The illuminated Christmas Tree in Trafalgar Square, London. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

No one is an island and we all have a duty to share and uplift others where we can. Social media has changed a lot as to how we interact but personal connections by telephone and in person still have a special quality, it is more personable and more felt.

As many of us will be approaching the festive season while busy doing everything we must before we take time out for the festive season, it would be nice if each of us can do one tiny thing to remember someone who might be going through this alone without their loved one at their table.

The word ‘family’ conjures up a table full of people connected by blood and heart, but some of us are on our own, or some will be facing the festive season after a breakup of a long-standing relationship or the loss of a job they once thought was so secure. As we lead up to the festive period, I want to encourage us all to think of one such person in our neighbourhood or network who might be grieving at Christmas.

What can we do to let them know we care? Words like contact me if you need to talk is not enticing, I say this from experience. Grief is so exhausting and more so when the ‘whole’ world is sitting down for their Christmas luncheon with their family and friends and some are doing the same, or alone, but feel just by themselves even amongst people.

Someone asked me why grief is still a taboo subject, it is until we bring it up and when we do it is seen as a form of weakness, I have had comments like, are you still grieving. This was in the early days, dare I mention how I feel after so many years. Death, dying and grief despite being universal experiences are still subjects we would rather not talk about until it hits home.

I know I have little influence on world events, but I certainly can educate myself to be more sensitive to the needs of others based on how isolated I felt. I was fortunate to have some people in my world who understood my feelings but those I expected to understand did not and this is not their fault.

Until we see grief and death as part of what is ‘normal’ we will fail to give those on this journey the validation they need to give themselves permission to experience however they feel around the festive period.

As you walk towards your grand plans for the festive period give thought to those who might not feel as ebullient as others during this time, diarise it in your calendar or telephone to send them a voice mail message to say they are in your thoughts, a small gesture but it will make a difference. Let them know they are not alone and please acknowledge wherever you find them in their journey.

Even after all this time, December gives me that heavy feeling. I have started to get up in the middle of the night remembering the last days of my father’s life and how tough it was for him as he was fading away and how hard it was for me. I did not know then, but I was going through care giver burn out. There are people who will be giving their full energy to their loved ones but will also feel depleted, it is happening even now in thousands of homes.

I want to remember something that uplifts me as I walk towards Christmas and my dad’s anniversary.

On December 9, my father ended up in the hospital. I brought him home against the doctor’s advice with a catheter. We both knew we were on the final lap and on December 16 I asked my dad if he fancied a drive. He was very weak by now yet he lived for me and said yes. I helped my dad from his wheelchair into the car, and father and daughter made that last three hour ‘world’ trip to the temple and to his favourite restaurant. He could not eat but just going out meant everything. It was our last outing together. I feel melancholy as I write this and I am almost 11 years into my apprenticeship as a fatherless daughter.

Do not assume what someone is feeling at Christmas and let them know you care.