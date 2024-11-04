How we can nurture the next inspiring brand like Yorkshire Tea in this region - Steve Henry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I began my career as an account executive at a Leeds-based marketing agency on a very generous salary of £7,800. Back then I didn’t care, it was an opportunity to get into a world I was passionate about. I was hungry to learn from everyone and anyone and threw myself into the job, determined to move up the ladder as quickly as I could.

That was 1993, fast-forward over three decades and the world of business and marketing looks and acts very differently. To put it into perspective, I began my first role in marketing five years before the launch of Google in 1998.

Marketing back in the day took a completely different shape to marketing in 2024. Mainly there were only two TV channels you could advertise on, no digital landscape, no easy access through mobile phones, iPads, and laptops and perhaps the biggest difference, no social media – a major touchpoint for brands to get up close and personal with their audiences nowadays.

Steve Henry is the director and co-founder at Audience Collective.

I have lived and breathed the change and have enjoyed watching brands and businesses evolve and adapt their marketing strategies to embrace new ways to engage their customers.

One thing that I have noticed through the rise in social media, is the opportunity it presents hungry entrepreneurs who want to start their new venture. Once they have their lightbulb moment and create their business, social media presents a platform to become their very own publisher. More and more entrepreneurs are now growing their personal profile and creating an engaged audience through the power of YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other channels.

The younger generation are exposed to far more content online. Unlike me, when I started out, they have access to real people in real time. They have the opportunity to be inspired by entrepreneurs who have taken chances and risks and will often share the positives and negatives of their journeys through social media. Essentially, a front row seat to the highs and the lows to learn from.

That’s why we decided to create the Swim Against the Tide Podcast at Audience Collective, which aims to inspire the younger generation starting out in their career. It has been a real eye-opener for me, interviewing some fascinating entrepreneurs and leaders, such as Alex Saint, the co-founder and CEO of Secret Escapes, and Dom Dwight from Yorkshire Tea – of course.

Each guest has spoken openly and honestly about challenges, whether it’s a business or a personal one and we have together unearthed the journey they went on to come out the other side.

A recent guest, Jason Howlett from GivEnergy discussed the importance of being authentic and finding an organisation where you can be yourself. During the chat he shared how he encourages his team to trust the courage of their convictions and make business decisions that align with their authentic selves. This view of wellbeing in the workplace is vital, as we spend most of our working hours at work.

I think this message is really important for younger people embarking on a career in business. Whilst social media has its benefits in the business world, it’s sometimes hard not to get drawn into the idealistic world, when the reality can often look very different.